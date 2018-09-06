ELKO — Southwest Gas Corp. aims to make a filing with the Nevada Public Utilities Commission by the end of the year to expand existing natural gas service in Elko and extend to the unserved communities of Spring Creek, Pleasant Valley and Lamoille.
During the Elko County Fair ending Sept. 3, company representatives shared that message with and gathered information from Elko-area residents to advance the process.
“This weekend was really important to know it is the kickoff,” said Debra Gallo, director of public affairs for Southwest Gas. “We’re serious, and we are here.”
To gauge interest and collect firm numbers for the PUCN filing, Southwest Gas asked people to fill out a nonbinding intent form. The company could extend service to every location, but signing up is not mandatory. In the absence of natural gas beyond the hospital, residents and businesses rely on propane and electricity.
“It’s an option,” Gallo said. “It’s an option that doesn’t currently exist.”
Staff members, including District Manager Frans Yorgesen and Northern Nevada Division Vice President Bradford Harris, were on hand to answer questions and share information regarding converting homes and businesses to natural gas and the potential utility bill savings.
“We haven’t met anyone who doesn’t want natural gas,” Harris said.
Spring Creek residents Gordon and Sarah Thomas spent a few minutes at the Southwest Gas booth Sept. 3 and filled out an intent form for their Tract 400 residence.
“[It’s] a good idea,” Gordon Thomas said.
Sarah Thomas added that “more options is better.”
The PUCN has seven months to review the filing, which acts as a feasibility study, before issuing a decision. If given a green light, Southwest Gas can begin building the infrastructure.
Harris said the PUCN-regulated process that Southwest Gas follows is “solid,” and that the company has experience converting many communities in several states. Southwest Gas already has contracts with wholesale providers and has the capacity, company representatives explained.
“We are the experts when it comes to delivering natural gas,” Harris said.
The company is also searching for a broadband provider to deliver high-speed internet to Spring Creek, and engages with the Governor’s Office of Science and Technology’s broadband action committee.
“We are actively looking for partners,” Gallo said. “We could joint trench …. We would love to joint trench.”
Southwest Gas already serves much of Elko, as well as the communities of Carlin and Winnemucca. The company recently opened an operations center in Elko to improve services and show its commitment to the area, executives said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony in May.
“We are heading east,” Harris said.
Earlier this year, Jim Gibbons, who served as Nevada governor from 2007-2011 and now owns a 40-acre ranch property in Lamoille, partnered with Tariq Ahmad of Satview Broadband Ltd., an Elko cable company, to create Pacific Rural Gas Cooperative.
The co-op received support June 20 from the Elko County Commissioners to apply for a grant to conduct a feasibility study to deliver natural gas and broadband to Spring Creek and beyond.
Representatives from the co-op could not be reached immediately for comment.
Commissioners at the time said the co-op’s intentions could spark competition between the two organizations.
“It’s not a competition,” Gallo said. “This is what we are doing.”
