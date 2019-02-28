RENO – With the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, many commercial producers in Nevada have been asking questions about growing industrial hemp, which is used for products such as clothing, rope, concrete, paper, soap, lotion, medicine, oil and baking flour.
In response, University of Nevada Cooperative Extension is offering a free workshop, “Industrial Hemp Production Education,” March 8 to help provide information for those considering hemp production.
“With industrial hemp’s many uses, interest in the industrial hemp industry is rapidly expanding — there’s even a new hemp production company leasing one of the greenhouses in town,” Pershing County Extension Educator Steve Foster said.
The workshop is 8:45-10:50 a.m. at the Pershing County Cooperative Extension Office, 810 Sixth St. in Lovelock. Topics include:
• Production History
• Types of Industrial Hemp
• Production Systems
• Hemp Growth and Development
• Water and Irrigation
• Pest Control
• Harvest Methods
• Rules and Regulations
• Forms and Fees
Register by March 7 by contacting the Pershing County Cooperative Extension office at mcayd@unce.unr.edu or 775-273-2923. Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should call at least three days prior to the scheduled event.
