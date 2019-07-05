Nevada’s economic development staff will meet with business and community leaders in Elko on July 9 during a week-long tour to provide information on programs available to help small businesses.
“The primary purpose is to visit with rural businesses to make them aware of various incentives that are available through the state offices,” said Sheldon Mudd, executive director of the Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority (NNRDA). “Incentives for business expansion and for companies wanting to look at foreign markets and exporting their products outside of the state. They’ve got some programs for that.”
Nevada Procurement Technical Assistance Center staff will be available to talk about how they can help businesses cut through the red tape of securing government contracts.
“They help walk you through that process,” Mudd said.
One of the topics the Governor's Office of Economic Development staff will talk about will be the State Trade Expansion Program grant, which provides federal funding to small businesses through the U.S. Small Business Administration to provide them with the tools and information they need to succeed in export-related expansion.
Any interested business people can attend the session at the McMullen Hall on the Great Basin College campus. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. and will last until around noon.
“They’re hoping they get a pretty good turnout,” Mudd said. “Hopefully if there are some local businesses interested in those topics, they will come and join us.”
GOED Interim Executive Director Kris Sanchez will also be holding a by-invitation session with local business and government leaders at the NNRDA offices.
“Rural Nevada is important to our state, not just by keeping our heritage alive, but by providing essential industries into our economy such as mining, agriculture and advanced manufacturing,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “I know how helpful these state programs can be to businesses and to communities. I wanted to make sure everyone in the state has an opportunity to take advantage of GOED’s programs.”
“Each of Nevada’s cities, counties and towns have unique needs and it is important that we listen to the community leaders to learn how we can help with their economic growth,” Sanchez said. “Rural communities and small towns are an essential part of the economic prosperity for our state.”
The GOED staff will also be traveling to Ely on July 8, Winnemucca on July 10, Gardnerville on July 11 and Tonopah on July 12.
“I commend them for making an effort to get out here and make sure that they pass the word,” Mudd said.
“They want to get a general feel for how businesses feel about the business environment in Nevada and the policies and those kinds of things,” Mudd said, “so they can make adjustments if needed to try to make it that much easier to do business here.
Mudd said this is Sanchez’s second trip to this area in just a few months.
“And that’s pretty impressive for a state director,” Mudd said.
He said the GOED staff will be visiting some businesses while they are in the Elko area, and they may have a mine tour lined up for the afternoon.
“When we get them up here we try to get boots on the ground,” Mudd said, “so they can see what’s going on here firsthand, and see things we deal with, the challenges, advantages, all those kind of things. I would say the firsthand visit makes a big difference, because when they come out here and see some of the stuff with their own eyes it makes them aware of the opportunities that exist up here.”
