Stones into bread for F.I.S.H.

Carlin Trend owner Debra Knight makes these bracelets and gives the profits to FISH.

 Submitted

ELKO – In an effort to help the community, Debby Knight, Carlin Trend and Rolling Rock Gallery owner, is “turning stones into bread for FISH.”

Knight creates stone bead bracelets and gives the proceeds to Friends in Service Helping.

She recently presented a check for $408 to FISH’s executive director, Sherry Smith.

The bracelets sell for $8.50 and all profit from their sales will be donated to the charitable organization.

Carlin Trend is located at 368 Fifth St.

