Storefront projects begin

ELKO – The first of three projects partially funded by the Redevelopment Agency’s Storefront Improvement Program has begun. Patray Assets owns the building located at 524 Commercial St., which is currently ensconced in scaffolding.
“Things are coming along well,” said Andrew Knudsen, owner of YLA Construction. “We tried to restore the front of the building to resemble the original. There were dormer windows and that’s what it's coming back to. We hope to have it done in the next couple weeks.”
According to architect Catherine Wines, the owners, LeRay and Patsy Reese, wanted the building to resemble the Cowboy Gear Museum but they did not want to pursue a complete historic renovation. The building has undergone many phases and they were working with a limited photographic record.
“I showed around 15 different pictures of downtown urban buildings to Patsy and Leray and they let me know what they liked,” said Wines. “They liked every example that had curves in it. They want the building to fit in on this block but also stand out.”
The building has a commercial rental on the first floor and a dwelling on the second floor. Both spaces are currently available for lease.
The project is nearly complete but the weather has been holding up the final phases.
“In order to put some color on there to test it (the stucco) has to be dry, so the rain has put things on hold,” Wines said. “When the weather lets us do the stucco it will be no time at all until it is finished. The doors that are on there took quite a while. We ordered them before Christmas.”
This is the second building on the block that Wines has worked on.
“It’s been fun to work on. I just love it that I get to do all this,” she said.
According to City Planner Cathy Laughlin, the storefront grant program was established at $50,000 per year. The program requires a 50/50 match by the owner or applicant. Last grant season RDA approved $66,175.49 for the program. The Western Folklife Center, the Gerber Professional Building and Hesson Hardware all received updates with the funds.
Only three businesses applied for the grants in 2018, despite a $100,000 match from the RDA. Patray Assets and the Northern Star Casinos received $25,000 each and the Pat Laughlin Family Trust applied for $5,105.
Northern Star owns the Commercial Casino.
“We are taking the bears off [the building] in the next two weeks,” said David Zornes, CEO.
The “bears” are the two large-scale polar bears perched along the sides of the Commercial Casino. The world’s largest dead polar bear, weighing in at 2,200 pounds and standing 10 feet 4 inches high, resides inside the building. The external bears were made to represent the slain polar bear.
Commercial Casino is using the grant money to repair the bears and repaint the exterior of the casino. According to Zornes, if the painting can be started in May he hopes the entire project will be finalized by July.
“We are also taking down signs that no longer apply to the building,” Zornes said.
Zornes said the project will add LED lights around the bears, lighting up the area.
Representatives of the Pat Laughlin Family Trust were unavailable to comment on the status of their project.
The deadline has passed for the 2019 grant season. Two applicants applied for grants this period. The owners of Capriola's applied again and architect Catherine Wines applied for money to help with changes to the exterior of the Taber Building, a property she owns that will soon be turning 100 years old.
RDA has not met yet to determine whether either applicant will be awarded.
