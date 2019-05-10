ELKO – Imagine a store where you can purchase upscale clothing, gifts, décor and collectibles for less than the going retail price, all the while helping a good cause. Elko’s newest specialty shop is the brainchild of Rebecca Hepworth, executive director of Ruby Mountain Resource Center, and its governing board.
“Ruby Mountain Resource Center receives a lot of donations from our very generous community that are worth more than what would be typically a thrift store price,” said Hepworth. “We want to treat those very nice and expensive items with respect because whoever donated them thought that [we] can get some value out of them.”
Hepworth explained that a separate setting was needed to approach selling these better quality items at very affordable prices, just not “thrift store” prices. They were running out of room at their current locations on River Street.
Parents who wanted to provide a learning environment for their children started the center in 1969. Over time, it transformed into a job training facility to help people with intellectual disabilities, training them to work and be a productive part of society. Currently, the organization employs 20 participants and assists six adults in their habilitation program. Hepworth created this program that helps people with more extensive disabilities, providing them a safe environment to interact and reach the highest potential possible. These individuals typically receive one-on-one attention.
The boutique is a brightly lit space located in the northeast section of the shopping center, near Albertsons. The walls are painted a soft yellow, mimicking the name of the shop.
Ashley Thompson manages the store and four job-training participants work there at various times during the week.
“We went through a whole interview process,” Hepworth said. “We had them fill out an application, we did the interview with them and asked them to commit to a particular day of the week.”
“They run this place,” said Thompson. “They do the cash register. They do it all.”
The boutique is not equipped to accept donations at its Sunrise Shopping Center location. Items can still be dropped off at the main facility at 806 River St.
Hepworth said the community is very supportive of the new venture. She recently made a Rotary Club presentation and many of the members expressed their good wishes and praise.
Hepworth is hoping to have a grand opening soon with a half-price sale. The date has not yet been set, but the board is working on it.
“Part of the motivation to open the store now is that in 2019 Ruby Mountain Resource Center is celebrating 50 years,” Hepworth said. “I was looking at some documentation the other day and [in the early days] there were a couple of different places where there were satellite centers.”
In the short time I visited the shop I found a number of very “nifty” items I wanted to take home. The store is a fun place to browse and helping others is always a good thing.
“I really enjoy working with the participants,” Thompson said. “I think they help me more than I help them.”
