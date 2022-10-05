Syme named state Realtors treasurer

RENO – Nevada Realtors announced its newly elected officers who will lead the statewide association in 2023, led by incoming President Tom Blanchard and President-elect Trevor Smith.

Marcella Syme, a past president of the Elko County Association of Realtors, will serve as treasurer in 2023, as she did in 2022.

Blanchard, a former president of Las Vegas Realtors, served as president-elect for 2022. Smith, a past president of the Incline Village Realtors based in the Lake Tahoe area, served as vice president in 2022.

Brandon Roberts of Las Vegas was elected to serve as vice president in 2023.

NVR 2022 President Doug McIntyre of Reno will serve as immediate past president in 2023.

Longtime Reno Realtor Gary MacDonald will serve as state director.

Nevada Realtors, formerly known as the Nevada Association of Realtors, is a professional trade association with more than 20,400 members committed to protecting, promoting and preserving communities. Visit nevadarealtors.org.