Syme to be treasurer of Nevada Realtors

RENO – Nevada Realtors announced its newly elected officers who will lead the statewide association in 2022, led by incoming President Doug McIntyre.

McIntyre, a longtime Realtor based in Reno, will serve as NVR president in 2022. He’s a past president of the Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors.

Tom Blanchard, a former president of Las Vegas Realtors, will serve as president-elect for 2022 and then become the state association’s president in 2023.

Trevor Smith, a past president of the Incline Village Realtors, will serve as vice president in 2022.

Marcella Syme, a past president of the Elko County Association of Realtors, will serve as NVR treasurer in 2022.

NVR 2021 President Brad Spires, of Gardnerville, will serve as immediate past president in 2022. A former president of the Sierra Nevada Association of Realtors, Spires was recently honored as NVR’s Realtor of the Year.

Nevada Realtors, formerly known as the Nevada Association of Realtors, is a professional trade association with more than 20,500 members committed to protecting, promoting and preserving communities. Visit nevadarealtors.org.

