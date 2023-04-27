ELKO – Making people happy through flowers and gifts has been fulfilling creatively and personally for Tania Kump.

The co-owner of Evergreen Flower and Gifts has enjoyed the transition from her 32-year nursing career since first taking over as the manager of the shop two years ago.

“I’ve always loved flowers and I love gardening,” she said. “I love the hands-on and the satisfaction when it’s completed and having fun doing it.”

Evergreen Flower and Gifts, located at 232 Third St., features flower arrangements for weddings, funerals, prom, homecoming and other special occasions.{span class=”print_trim”}

The shop is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — “maybe a little longer when the weather’s warmer and people can be out more,” Kump added.

Custom gift baskets are one of the shop’s specialties for a variety of themes such as spa, plants, goodies, snacks and coffee. “We sell whole bean or ground coffee,” she said.

“If a customer wants us to put their basket together, they can bring in their product and we can put it together and add other things,” she explained.

The gift area includes items such as goat milk soaps, bath products, local honey, bourbon made in Nevada, and varieties of wine.

Kump said she wants to stock locally based products as much as possible.

“I have a lady that makes handmade embroidered tea towels,” she said. “I’m trying to keep it local as much as I can.”

She has also opened the shop for customers with small classes that she calls Wine and Design, which accommodate 10 to 12 people for wine-tasting and appetizers while learning how to arrange bouquets.

“My daughter thought of it,” Kump said. “I did about 10 last year. Everyone seems to have a really good time with the snacks and wine. We also offer non-alcoholic beverages.”

For brides, bouquet-making parties can be scheduled at Evergreen, which is a “bonding” experience for participants before the wedding.

A bridal consult area, outfitted with velvet sofa and chairs and decorated flower-themed throw pillows, is the latest addition in the shop that is dedicated to wedding planning.

“We’re always changing the shop up, switching up the interior and trying to get new product to keep it fresh,” Kump said.

Although Kump has enjoyed gardening, the opportunity to get involved in the flower shop “sort of fell into our laps” after being contacted by Evergreen’s co-owner Scotty Ygoa to become the manager.

Ygoa purchased the events portion of the business that rented tables and chairs before buying the entire business, Kump explained. “He needed a manager and thought of me.”

Kump and her husband, attorney Jeff Kump, then decided to become part owners themselves. “My husband said, ‘Why don’t we go in and buy it? Why just manage it?’”

Over the past two years, “I’ve learned so much and still learning every day. I love it,” she said. “Owning a small business, there’s a lot that goes into it, but when I get here it’s like my second home. I don’t want to leave.”

The opportunity has also allowed her to have a staff of five people to operate the shop, including her in-laws who help with most of the deliveries in Elko and to Carlin, Lamoille, Spring Creek and Wells.

Her mother-in-law also helps care for the plants. “I love it,” Kump said of her in-laws. “I get to see them every day.”

Kump said she and her staff work hard to satisfy clients, particularly with wedding or sympathy arrangements, “but it makes you feel so good when they’re happy.”

“It’s so nice to hear feedback from satisfied customers,” she added. “It makes me feel good and it totally outweighs anything negative.”

For more information about arrangements or for events, visit evergreenflowershop.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram, or call 775-738-5101.