ELKO – Dr. Shannon McKinney recently joined Taylor Chiropractic. The additional help will allow the facility to increase its hours with extended time on Friday afternoons and Saturdays starting the middle of July.
“We are super excited to have him,” said office manager Michele Doren. “Once the dust settles, we will be open on Friday afternoons and Saturdays.”
McKinney graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1995 after completing more than 4,000 class hours in spinal anatomy, biochemistry, nutrition and spinal mechanics.
McKinney has over 24 years of clinical experience and has helped improve the health and well-being of thousands of patients. He is a gentle adjuster focused on proper joint function. McKinney’s approach to health and wellness begins with the core belief that our bodies are a gift that must be cared for.
According to Doren, McKinney leads by example. He begins each day focused on proper posture, spinal biomechanics, nutrition and a positive mental attitude.
McKinney runs more than 750 miles a year playing racquetball.
“I may not always win, but I never lose,” said McKinney.
McKinney enjoys spending time with his family. He, his wife, Robin, and five of their nine children are excited to call Elko home.
