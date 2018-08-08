SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk is seeking relief from the pressures of running a publicly held company with a $72 billion buyout of the electric car maker, but he may be acquiring new headaches with his peculiar handling of the proposed deal.
Almost everything about the deal is outlandish, from Musk’s out-of-the-blue disclosure in a nine-word tweet to the assertion that he has lined up adequate financing to a buy a company that seems to burn through cash faster than it produces cars.
If Musk can pull it off, he will have burnished his reputation as an eccentric visionary who has been compared to Tony Stark, the billionaire playboy depicted by actor Robert Downey Jr. in the “Iron Man” movies.
But if the buyout flops, Musk and Tesla will likely face class-action lawsuits from shareholders alleging they were duped, and potential legal trouble from the Securities and Exchange Commission, too.
The SEC already has opened an inquiry into the wording and method of Musk’s disclosure about the deal, according to a Wednesday report in The Wall Street Journal , which cited unidentified people familiar with the matter.
“It’s very obvious that Musk did not talk to any lawyers before he made his tweet,” said John Coffee Jr., a Columbia University law professor and corporate-governance expert.
Tesla didn’t respond to requests for comment Wednesday. The SEC declined to comment.
Skepticism about the legitimacy of Musk’s proposed deal surfaced almost immediately after Musk dropped the bombshell on his Twitter account a few hours after the stock market opened Tuesday.
“Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured,” Musk tweeted, without elaboration or any corroboration from the company.
It took about two hours before Tesla posted a Musk email to company employees on its website elaborating on his reasons for wanting to do the deal, making it clear he was serious. Before that happened, Tesla’s stock had already soared. Trading in Tesla’s stock was eventually halted until everyone could figure out what was going on.
It wasn’t until Wednesday when six directors on Tesla’s nine-member board publicly acknowledged that Musk approached them last week about pursuing the financing for a buyout that would take the company off the stock market.
Like Musk’s tweet and email to employees, the directors’ statement didn’t contain details on how the buyout would be financed.
The murkiness of the financing could turn into a legal mine field for Musk and Tesla, according to both Coffee and former SEC lawyer Pete Henning, now a law professor at Wayne State University.
That’s because Musk tweeted that the financing for the buyout had been locked up without equivocation. If there is an indication the financing is shaky, it almost certainly will expose the company and its CEO to allegations of market manipulation or fraud, Coffee and Henning said.
News of the potential buyout already has stung investors known as “short sellers” who have long been a thorn in Musk’s side. Short sellers borrow company stock and then resell the shares in the open market in a bet that they will be able to replace them at a much lower price in the near future to repay their debt.
Tesla’s stock surged 11 percent on Tuesday, collectively costing short sellers more than $1 billion, by some estimates.
“If (Musk’s) motive was frustration with short sellers, then that could be a case of market manipulation,” Coffee said.
Those who believe Musk is carrying out a vendetta against short sellers may point to a May 4 tweet suggesting he might have something up his sleeve. “Oh and uh short burn of the century comin (sic) soon,” he wrote.
Musk’s use of Twitter to announce a huge deal also raised eyebrows, but that probably didn’t violate any laws, Coffee and Henning said. The SEC has previously ruled that using social media to disclose company news is OK, as along as investors have been told that those channels may be used.
