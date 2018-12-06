Try 1 month for 99¢
Shop with a Cop 12-13-14

Trooper Jonathan Goolsby helps a boy pick out toys during a previous Shop with a Cop at Kmart.

 Elaine Bassier, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO -- The 25th anniversary Shop with a Cop program on Dec. 8 will be in a new location, now that the longtime host Kmart has closed.

The program helps children who may not otherwise have a Christmas this year, according to Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jim Stewart.

“Emergency responders will take 100 less fortunate children from the Elko, Battle Mountain and Eureka areas shopping at Walmart to spend $200 each for Christmas,” Stewart said. “We also give each family of the selected child a $100 food gift card at a local grocery store so they can have a Christmas meal.”

Emergency responders will meet with their child (ages 5-12) at Flagview Intermediate School at 8 a.m., take a picture with Santa, have breakfast with the responders, then convoy to Walmart in parade fashion with lights and siren.

“To celebrate our 25th year anniversary, Santa will be in a helicopter (weather permitting) leading the parade,” Stewart said.

The event is expected to draw more than 300 children, responders and volunteers to Walmart from 9 a.m. to noon.

