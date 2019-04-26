The art of placement

ELKO – Balancing the “yin and yang,” feminine and masculine elements, is essential in maintaining the flow of “chi,” or energy, according to the Chinese Taoist system. Wood, fire, earth, metal and water are the five elements that interact with each other in ways that can be either constructive or destructive. This 3,000-year-old belief system also affects our living and working spaces. Feng shui is the practice of mindfully organizing space in a manner so that chi can move freely.
“I have been practicing this with family and friends for about 20 years,” said Debbie McMillin.
McMillin worked as a teacher for two decades and decided to combine the two skills into her new business, Feng Shui for You.
“While I was teaching we had reading week,” McMillin said. “The entire school got together in the gym and read to each other. Since I taught special education, I did not have a classroom full of kids (all of the time.) I started reading a book on my own called “Move Your Stuff, Change Your Life.”
She could not put the book down. Everything about the practice of feng shui made sense to her.
“What the heck, let’s try this out,” she said about her own space.
She painted a wall under the kitchen sink purple, a color that represents prosperity.
“Low and behold, my husband got a raise at work,” McMillin said.
She slowly made other changes in her home, adding the color green that also symbolizes money. She then received unexpected refunds and a check for her birthday.
Convinced, McMillin then started moving into the other areas of the home. The living space is segmented into different sections that affect wealth and prosperity, fame and reputation, relationships, family, health, creativity and children, helpful people and travel, career and skills and knowledge. These are represented by different colors that pair with the five elements.
McMillin said people can use those areas as a map and set it on a diagram of their floor plan.
“You want your house to be at its best when you are selling it,” McMillin said. “If you are buying a house and you need enhancements in your current home we can make the chi flow better.”
Feng shui also involves the placement of objects and use of symbols to provide safety and a calming atmosphere. The Bhudda, horse and chrysanthemum are well-known objects that symbolize peace, freedom and good luck, respectively. Numbers also have special meanings. The number 4 is thought of as unlucky because the sound is similar to the word for death in Chinese, according to “The Spruce,” an online forum about feng shui.
McMillin now uses her expertise to help others create and maintain balance in their homes. She offers classes and does consulting. McMillin likes to work on the specific sections of a dwelling, charging $60 per area.
McMillin said a clean, uncluttered house is most conducive to a happy living area.
“Those little dust bunnies are wonderful chi magnets and they just hold onto it,” McMillin said. “And then it’s stuck.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.