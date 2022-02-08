The long journey of the Henderson’s hidden glass gem

ELKO – After a trip to Europe, many years of restoration and a lot of expectation, the Henderson Building now has a grand, new chandelier.
Traveling with a group of friends is a lot of fun. So I arranged a group tour to Switzerland and Italy through Great Basin College where I taught at the time. We all had a fantastic time, riding the funicular (cable-powered rail car) traveling up the steep Alps, “pushing over” the Leaning Tower of Pisa and sampling the fine foods of both regions.
“It was our last day of the trip,” said Henderson Building co-owner Antoinette Cavanaugh. “We had free time.”
Norm Cavanaugh, Antoinette’s husband, suggested they visit the Venetian Islands. They took off with another traveler and got on a water taxi.
“We went to Murano, the island of glassmaking,’” Antoinette said. “We went to a show and they did a demonstration on how they blow glass.”
The group was then led through the showroom where goods are displayed, including goblets, sconces, jewelry, chandeliers and other eye-catching delights.
“The first one I saw was this one. I said, oh my gosh.”
“That would look good in the Henderson,” Norm said to her.
The original chandelier, once hanging majestically in the front part of the bank building, had been cut down and sold in California. The Cavanaughs tried to track it down to bring it back to the building, but with no luck.
Their new find would make a perfect replacement.
“We bought it from a company called the Vetreria Murano Arte,” Antoinette said.
The chandelier was a mere $30,000.
Of course, the company then wined and dined my friends and returned them to their original destination in Venice.
At dinner that night we all talked about what we had done for the day. No one could top the chandelier story.
Months later the chandelier, made with additional custom lights, arrived in Elko in two large crates.
“We had to get it out of the crates to get it into the building,” said Fermina Stevens, property manager.
“We barely fit it into our doors in the back,” Antoinette said. “In fact, we broke our doors.”
The chandelier had to wait to be installed.
“The reason we chose now is Amber and Bill (Dupee) are ready to open the building [originally the Henderson Bank.] They have done such a good job of restoration. They have taken the old teller cages and refurbished them. For two years they have been doing all of the renovations to make it a usable space for their brewery.”
Installation was last week and took a full day with several people participating. The chandelier has 36 lights, and shines like a beacon from the building’s front window.
“Afterwards we popped open a bottle of champagne and gave a toast to Larson (Bill), who passed away in November. He has been our maintenance person for the building. He did the lion’s share of all this painting. He took down all of the suspended ceilings which unveiled all of the beautiful craftsmanship.”
Antoinette has done plenty of research on the Henderson Building. It was designed by architect George Kelham, who is known most for the Palace Hotel in San Francisco. The Cavanaughs have traveled to California to meet with Kelham’s descendants in Napa.
“The Henderson Building was completed in 1929, before the Crash,” Antoinette said. “The stories I have heard is that the Henderson Bank helped a lot of the ranchers at time.”
There are still more restoration plans for the historic building.
“We’ve been plugging away to get something done each year,” Antoinette said. “We will do the HVAC, the mezzanine, the windows and the door.”
“I watched the building grow from down-in-the dumps to what we are today,” Stevens said.
Elko's Finest Hours: Moments to remember:
Elko's Finest Hours: Sliced out of Lander County
Elko County is big – really big.
It’s the fourth largest county in the United States at 17,203 square miles. That’s slightly smaller than Nye County in Nevada; Coconino, Arizona; and the largest county with 20,105 square miles, which is San Bernardino, California.
But the land that is Elko County was once part of an even larger county. The entire northeastern corner of the state was labeled Lander County when Nevada became a territory in 1861.
Back then Nevada only had nine counties, compared with 17 today. Nye County took up the bulk of the southern half of the state. The northern three-quarters of what is now Washoe County was then called Roop County, while Carson City and its surrounding area were known as Ormsby County.
The city of Elko would grow up to be the main hub of northeastern Nevada, but it doesn’t even show up on the state map drawn by the Department of Interior’s Land Office in 1866 – three years before Elko was born and half a century before its incorporation as a city.
Elko's Finest Hours: First commercial airmail route
Since its inception, air service has provided our isolated town with a critical link to the outside world. One of the high points in that history was Elko’s designation as a stop on the nation’s first commercial airmail flight.
U.S. Air Mail service began in 1918, and two years later renowned World War I flying ace Eddie Rickenbacker landed here on a survey that established Elko’s air field. A transcontinental airmail route was completed in 1920, linking New York with San Francisco.
Reno pilot William Blanchfield became a legend for his “phenomenal run from Elko on the wings of a hurricane” in November 1922, wrote The Nevada State Journal, adding that “the fight he made with the blizzard is still talked about in aviation circles.”
Private companies began flying mail under contract in 1926.
“On April 6, 1926, pilot Leon Cuddeback arrived in Elko on time with the first sixty-four pounds of mail carried on a commercial air flight” from Pasco, Washington, wrote historian Shawn Hall.
Rickenbacker Field was renamed in 1975 in honor of J.C. Harris, known as “The Flying Sheriff” for his pioneering use of aviation in law enforcement.
Jeff Mullins
Elko's Finest Hours: 'Last real cowtown in America'
Few people are alive today who were around when the renowned radio broadcaster Lowell Thomas labeled Elko the “last real cowtown in America.”
Back in the mid-1900s a handful of movie stars purchased ranch properties in Elko County, where they and their families could get away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood. Chief among them was Bing Crosby, who purchased properties north of town from Elko’s Crumley family in 1948.
Crosby once wrote that he was never asked for an autograph, to give to a charity, do a benefit appearance, or to do anything but "mind my own business" while here. Locals did esteem him, however, with a key to the city as Honorary Mayor of Elko.
Actor Jimmy Stewart purchased the historic Winecup Ranch in eastern Elko County in 1953, but only owned it for four years. Joel McRae was another actor to find a second home here, purchasing what is now the Neff Ranch in Ruby Valley.
Elko's Finest Hours: Big-name casino entertainment
The Commercial Hotel is the main landmark on downtown Elko’s main street, thanks to its large polar bear sign at the corner of Fourth and Idaho streets. But today the property is barely a shadow of its entertaining past.
Entrepreneur Newton Crumley purchased the hotel in 1925 and, along with son Newt Jr. added a 200-seat cocktail lounge and stage. Many big-name stars traveled directly through downtown Elko on trains back then, and by 1941 the popular Ted Lewis and his orchestra was enticed to stop and perform.
Soon entertainers such as Guy Lombardo, Chico Marx, Tex Ritter and countless others were flocking to the Commercial. “For drowsy little Elko, more than 250 miles from the nearest radio station, the situation was stunning,” wrote David W. Toll of the Nevada Travel Network.
The humorous Matys Brothers made Elko their home and continued the tradition of big-name casino entertainment, which eventually faded in favor of the more strategically located Las Vegas.
Elko's Finest Hours: Featured in Life Magazine
Elko was described as a “pleasantly sophisticated town” by none other than Life magazine, in a lengthy article published on April 18, 1949.
The article focuses on weather extremes in Elko County, following a “terrible” winter that saw a low temperature of minus-57 in Carlin and took its toll on the cattle industry. “Elko County can be just as hot in summer as it is cold in winter,” the article continued.
According to Life, Elko County at that time was “one of the happiest and most prosperous localities in the whole U.S.” due to its large cattle and sheep ranches, along with its “mining, railroads, retail trade, hotels, saloons and gambling.”
The author noted Elko was experiencing “an acute shortage of $50 Stetson hats … the ranchers and their hired hands insist on getting the most expensive they can buy.” Orchid corsages from San Francisco “sold like hot cakes in Elko County during the winter,” as did lobster from Boston and shrimp from New Orleans.
Elko's Finest Hours: 'Mayor' Bing Crosby gets a Levi tuxedo
Beloved crooner and movie star Bing Crosby became Elko’s honorary mayor after purchasing Elko County ranches in the 1940s. He often brought his family here to get a break from Hollywood. “It sure looks like good country to bring kids up in,” he told the Elko Daily Free Press at the time.
Crosby enjoyed being treated like a regular guy among Elko’s town folks, but fame had a way of following him anyway. One day in 1951 Crosby was not allowed to register at a hotel in British Columbia because he was dressed in hunting clothes.
“Back in Elko, Silver State Stampede members saw a way to get some great publicity for the big rodeo and for Elko,” wrote historian Howard Hickson. Levi Straus Co. was asked by the Stampede committee to make two denim tuxedos — one for Crosby and the other for Elko Mayor Dave Dotta. They donned the jackets to celebrate “Blue Serge Day” at the 1951 Silver State Stampede.
The jacket labels said, “Notice: To hotel men everywhere this label entitles the wearer to be duly received and registered with cordial hospitality at any time and under any conditions,” signed by D.J. O’Brien, president of the American Hotel Association.
Elko's Finest Hours: Birth of the microscopic gold mining industry
Elko County was home to some pretty big gold strikes in the late 1800s and early 1900s, including places like Tuscarora and Jarbidge. Mining didn’t last long in any one place, but the county would go on to become ground zero for the gold mining industry in the United States.
How did it happen? The story was retold in 2015 when Newmont Mining Corp. celebrated 50 years of gold production on the Carlin Trend.
Tom Kerr, then Newmont’s senior vice president of North America, described how two geologists – John Livermore and Alan Coope – hadn’t been looking for the microscopic gold but “Their discoveries led to the modern age of gold mining.” They staked a claim near Carlin in 1961, as new ways were developed to extract the tiny particles from tons and tons of shoveled earth by grinding the ore and dissolving the gold in a cyanide solution for recapture.
Soon, Newmont and others expanded from open pits to include underground mining. The company eventually joined with Barrick Gold Corp. to form Nevada Gold Mines, employing 7,000 people and producing up to four million ounces of gold each year. According to Barrick CEO Mark Bristow, that makes Nevada Gold Mines “the largest single gold producing complex in the world.”
Elko's Finest Hours: Bicentennial Flag installed
It’s one of the first things anyone sees when they come to Elko. Fluttering from a flagpole planted in 1976 as part of a nationwide celebration of the country's 200th birthday, the Bicentennial Flag greets residents and travelers alike.
As the United States' bicentennial approached, communities were encouraged to participate in a national commemoration. The Elko Flag Foundation was formed to secure enough money to install the landmark. Led by Dr. Tom Gallagher, the Project ’76 Committee sold Nevada Bicentennial medallions at a suggest donation of $76. Matching funds were provided by the Nevada American Revolution Bicentennial Committee.
The 108-foot steel pole weighs 5,500 pounds and is designed to withstand winds up to 100 mph. It reaches a mile above sea level at its tip. The flag is roughly 30 feet by 50 feet and needs to be replaced two or three times a year after being battered by the wind. It takes at least three people to hoist it to the top.
"A reminder of our patriotism is always refreshing, and it always brings good thoughts about our country as a defender of freedom," said Bill Nesbit, a founding member of the Flag Foundation. He said not just the locals, but often people driving through town admire the big flag by the freeway and ask about its origins.
Elko's Finest Hours: Railroad tracks removed from downtown
Elko natives younger than 40 might not realize just how bustling downtown Elko once was.
Prior to 1984, mainline railroad tracks ran right through the center of town. Several times a day trains moving either direction between Commercial and Railroad streets would bring traffic to a noisy halt. Pedestrians had to be mindful of the tracks day or night, particularly casino customers who often strolled between the Stockmen’s and Commercial with drink in hand.
In 1973 a spike-pulling party marked the beginning of what would become a $43 million federal demonstration project that moved the tracks a few blocks of way and built bridges over them and the straightened Humboldt River channel.
Engineer Mark Chilton headed up the project, which made Elko safer by eliminating 25 railroad crossings. The long strip of vacant land was turned into a giant parking lot but Elko’s railroad history was not to be forgotten. In 1988, Soroptimist International of Elko organized a drive to create Greenbelt Express Park, placing an old locomotive back in its old haunting grounds. Then, in 2017 the Chilton Centennial Tower was erected to mark the City of Elko’s 100th year since it was incorporated.
Elko's Finest Hours: Gathering puts Elko's folklife in focus
Long after Elko was proclaimed the “last real cowtown in America,” real cowboys were still a frequent sight on the streets of Elko. Still, no one had heard of “cowboy poetry” until Elko art instructor Sarah Sweetwater began showcasing folk arts at the community college in the mid-1970s. Hosting local talent like Waddie Mitchell and Walt “Bimbo” Cheney, poets got the attention of folk arts coordinator Hal Cannon in Salt Lake City – and the rest, as they say, is history.
Cannon was a founding director of the Western Folklife Center and National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in 1985. The event quickly grew to attract talent from around the country, along with large crowds of visitors who filled motel rooms in the every off-season in late January and early February.
Soon people from around the world were hearing about Elko and its successful effort to preserve and promote cowboy art, literature and music. Guest performers were invited from countries as far away as Australia and Mongolia. Other cities began hosting their own cowboy poetry gatherings but Elko will always be remembered as the place it all began.
Elko's Finest Hours: The building of South Fork Dam
Elko is one of the wetter spots in the driest state in the nation, but it wasn’t until the 1980s that a full-size reservoir was available for fishermen, boaters and water sports enthusiasts.
South Fork Reservoir is 10 miles south of Elko, as the crow flies. It was created by building a dam on the South Fork River that drains out of the Ruby Mountains through an Indian reservation. The land was purchased from ranchers Julian and Ed Tomera in 1983.
County commissioner and recreation board chairman Dale Porter spearheaded the project on the local level, while Nevada Assembly Speaker Byron “Bill” Bilyeu and State Sen. Dean Rhoads steered it through the Legislature. Cost overruns due to faults in the rock base nearly derailed the project, but locals came up with 25% in matching funds to help complete the dam in 1988 at a cost of about $28 million.
It took a while to fill the reservoir because of the region’s dry climate but today it is the thriving centerpiece of South Fork State Recreation Area.
With a 25-site campground and 1,650 acres of water, the reservoir is known for its trophy-sized troute, abundant wildlife, and boat ramps that serve vessels up to 15 feet long.
Elko's Finest Hours: Named 'Best small town in America'
ELKO NAMED ‘BEST SMALL TOWN IN AMERICA’
Elkoans were as surprised as anyone else when their fine city was named the “Best Small Town in America” in 1993.
Author Norman Crampton published a book titled “The 100 Best Small Towns in America,” and Elko was at the top of the list.
"In addition to being a vital community . . . this high desert town is home to gold mining, gambling, cattle ranching, and hosts a one-of-a-kind annual Cowboy Poetry Gathering!" said Martha Clarke, publicist for Prentice Hall.
Elko did not place in the top slot in any of Crampton’s eight grading categories, but its overall score was the highest. The factors included growth, per capita income, housing prices, climate, whether the town had an institution of higher learning, and its proximity to scenic areas.
Several local residents were quoted in the book, including City Manager Lorri Lipparelli.
“All this growth has changed our community,” he said. “It will never be the same, quiet, conservative, slowpoke town where everyone knows everybody. But you cannot stand still. You go forward or you go backward.”
Elko's Finest Hours: Shovel Brigade moves 'Liberty Rock'
A dispute between Elko County and the U.S. Forest Service over repairing a short strip of road leading to a campground and wilderness area came to a head on July 4, 2000, when the Jarbidge Shovel Brigade removed a large boulder that was blocking access.
South Canyon Road in extreme northern Elko County washed out in 1995. The Forest Service agreed to fix it but then reneged after environmental groups complained the road could be harmful to a threatened fish known as a bull trout. Instead, the Forest Service placed a 10,000-pound boulder across the lower portion of the roadway.
Nevada Assemblyman John Carpenter of Elko and others formed the Shovel Brigade and rallied residents to the scene, where they used shovels and chains to move the rock and open the road. “This is a precedent-setting, grassroots movement,” said Carpenter. “The Feds have to start paying attention to the people.”
The event drew widespread attention and shovel donations from across the country. High Country News listed it as a chapter in their timeline of the broader Sagebrush Rebellion. They said “The action marks the fading of Sagebrush II into a period of relative quiet in the 2000s.”
Elko's Finest Hours: Casino Express boosts local business
People who have only been in Elko since 2006 or later would be surprised to know that large, 737 jet planes once took off and landed over the town’s sleepy streets multiple times a day.
Tod McClaskey, one of the founders of the Red Lion hotel chain, built the Red Lion Inn & Casino in Elko in the 1980s and decided that "junket" flights into Elko would help fill the new casino and hotel. The flights began in 1986 using charter planes, which were replaced when Casino Express took to the skies in 1989.
The large planes could deliver more passengers from farther away than tour buses. Casino Express jets were painted with colorful playing-card graphics and grew to eventually bring an average of 40,000 people to Elko each year. Businesses on the east end of town saw increased foot traffic from all of the out-of-state gamblers.
In 2004, passengers using the airline included a Space Shuttle crew and Democratic presidential candidate Gov. Howard Dean.
The airline began flying gamblers to Wendover in 2005, around the time that many casinos were springing up in other parts of the country. A sharp decline in air travelers led to Casino Express pulling out of Elko the following year.
Elko's Finest Hours: President Bush thanks Elko voters
Elko County has long been a stronghold for the Republican Party, outnumbering Democrats by a three-to-one margin. And as small as the county is – in terms of the population and number of voters – Elko has often managed to be a player in national elections. Candidates from both parties have flocked here to campaign over the years as Nevada gained attention as an important swing state.
It’s not every day that a sitting president pays this remote community a visit, however. President Herbert Hoover stopped here in 1932 and did a national campaign broadcast but lost re-election the following day.
Fast-forward to the fall of 2006. A month after former President Jimmy Carter campaigned in Elko for his son Jack, current President George W. Bush stole the spotlight with an appearance at Elko’s airport. Roughly 3,500 residents turned out to hear him thank voters and support Nevada congressional candidates.
“Thanks for coming,” he said. “It’s nice to be in a part of the country where cowboy hats outnumber ties.”
Elko's Finest Hours: Traces of the pioneers
In rural Elko County it’s still possible to see ruts that were left in dirt roads by pioneer wagons in the 19th century. Members of the infamous Donner Party traveled through here on the Hastings Cutoff, a difficult route that included a lengthy detour around the Ruby Mountains. By the time they arrived in the Sierra Nevada it was snowing hard, and some members of the party resorted to cannibalism to survive.
Elko County contains more than 435 miles of National Historic Trails. In the late 1990s, residents Paul Sawyer and Dale Porter came up with the idea of building a museum dedicated to the region’s hardy pioneers.
Porter saw the trail center as a way to bring in more tourist dollars, tied in with the Western Folklife Center, Northeastern Nevada Museum and Elko Chamber of Commerce Sherman Station. With support from state Sen. Bill Raggio and U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, their dream finally came to fruition in 2012 with the grand opening of the California Trail Interpretive Center operated by the Bureau of Land Management along Interstate 80 west of Elko.
Sawyer, Porter and Raggio all died as construction was still being completed but they will long be remembered for their dedication to preserving Nevada history.
Elko's Finest Hours: Recognized as a 'boomtown'
Northeastern Nevada’s lucrative gold mining industry has put Elko on the financial map more than once.
Money magazine named Elko one of “America’s Hottest Little Boomtowns” in March 1996. Our city ranked fourth out of 50 finalists. The magazine listed the wealth of jobs in gold mining, casinos, restaurants and hotels.
Elko’s economy took a big hit a few years later when gold prices plummeted, but “Boomtown USA” author Jack Schultz visited with community leaders in 2006. He praised the town’s plan to install a railport.
Elko was back to boom status in 2013 when a CNN Money series listed it as one of the nation’s nine fastest growing boomtowns.
“Elko has long been riding the roller coaster of gold prices, which have been on a steep climb over the past 10 years,” wrote CNN. The latest surge was due to the Great Recession that sent gold prices to $1,600 an ounce.
The brief article mentioned “A new $1 billion molybdenum mine is currently under construction” but that project never came to fruition.
Elko's Finest Hours: President Trump visits
Donald Trump was not the first candidate of choice for most Elko County Republicans, but his followers here have been the most faithful since he won the primary and then the presidency. Elko wasn’t Trump’s first choice for a campaign spot in Nevada, either, and some Elkoans were disappointed that he sent his son Donald Jr. to town instead of coming himself prior to the election.
Trump made up for that two years later when he announced that he would appear at the Elko Regional Airport in support of U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who ran for governor in the 2018 election.
Hotels and motels quickly filled up and on Oct. 20, around 8,500 people filed into the airport to hear Trump speak. The crowd cheered in response to Trump’s “America first” agenda and booed as he described Democrats pushing socialism and sanctuary cities.
Speaking of early settlers, Trump said “These courageous Nevada patriots did not shed their blood, sweat and tears so that we could sit at home while others erase the legacy and destroy our proud American heritage.”
“The rural community still matters,” one attendee said. “We still have a voice. Even though it’s small, if we all come together, it’s a roar.”
