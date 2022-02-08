The long journey of the Henderson’s hidden glass gem

ELKO – After a trip to Europe, many years of restoration and a lot of expectation, the Henderson Building now has a grand, new chandelier.

Traveling with a group of friends is a lot of fun. So I arranged a group tour to Switzerland and Italy through Great Basin College where I taught at the time. We all had a fantastic time, riding the funicular (cable-powered rail car) traveling up the steep Alps, “pushing over” the Leaning Tower of Pisa and sampling the fine foods of both regions.

“It was our last day of the trip,” said Henderson Building co-owner Antoinette Cavanaugh. “We had free time.”

Norm Cavanaugh, Antoinette’s husband, suggested they visit the Venetian Islands. They took off with another traveler and got on a water taxi.

“We went to Murano, the island of glassmaking,’” Antoinette said. “We went to a show and they did a demonstration on how they blow glass.”

The group was then led through the showroom where goods are displayed, including goblets, sconces, jewelry, chandeliers and other eye-catching delights.

“The first one I saw was this one. I said, oh my gosh.”

“That would look good in the Henderson,” Norm said to her.

The original chandelier, once hanging majestically in the front part of the bank building, had been cut down and sold in California. The Cavanaughs tried to track it down to bring it back to the building, but with no luck.

Their new find would make a perfect replacement.

“We bought it from a company called the Vetreria Murano Arte,” Antoinette said.

The chandelier was a mere $30,000.

Of course, the company then wined and dined my friends and returned them to their original destination in Venice.

At dinner that night we all talked about what we had done for the day. No one could top the chandelier story.

Months later the chandelier, made with additional custom lights, arrived in Elko in two large crates.

That was in 2014.

“We had to get it out of the crates to get it into the building,” said Fermina Stevens, property manager.

“We barely fit it into our doors in the back,” Antoinette said. “In fact, we broke our doors.”

The chandelier had to wait to be installed.

“The reason we chose now is Amber and Bill (Dupee) are ready to open the building [originally the Henderson Bank.] They have done such a good job of restoration. They have taken the old teller cages and refurbished them. For two years they have been doing all of the renovations to make it a usable space for their brewery.”

Installation was last week and took a full day with several people participating. The chandelier has 36 lights, and shines like a beacon from the building’s front window.

“Afterwards we popped open a bottle of champagne and gave a toast to Larson (Bill), who passed away in November. He has been our maintenance person for the building. He did the lion’s share of all this painting. He took down all of the suspended ceilings which unveiled all of the beautiful craftsmanship.”

Antoinette has done plenty of research on the Henderson Building. It was designed by architect George Kelham, who is known most for the Palace Hotel in San Francisco. The Cavanaughs have traveled to California to meet with Kelham’s descendants in Napa.

“The Henderson Building was completed in 1929, before the Crash,” Antoinette said. “The stories I have heard is that the Henderson Bank helped a lot of the ranchers at time.”

There are still more restoration plans for the historic building.

“We’ve been plugging away to get something done each year,” Antoinette said. “We will do the HVAC, the mezzanine, the windows and the door.”

“I watched the building grow from down-in-the dumps to what we are today,” Stevens said.

--

Elko's Finest Hours: Moments to remember:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.