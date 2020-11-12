The Underground Nightclub pays homage to mining — Set for soft opening Thursday, grand opening Friday

ELKO — The Underground Nightclub, after enormous overhauls and COVID-19 delays, is finally ready to serve — literally — the community of Elko, paying homage to the area’s thriving mining industry.
Located at 548 Commercial St., the club is the new home of what used to be known as The G Spot Bar.
Part-owner Deborah Barnhart — owner of DPS of Northern Nevada and The Hitching Post — expressed interest in becoming a “first-time bar owner” around April of 2019.
“We — myself and two business partners — started the LLC and scouted locations. We looked at the Henderson Bank Building and where Cedar Creek Clothing was, but then we chose this location in August (2019),” she said. “I used to bartend here when it was still The G, and I saw the potential of this place if someone gave it some personality.”
Thus began the long process of acquiring the location, being granted permits, making interior and exterior challenges — all while dealing with issue after issue, including coronavirus — starting the remodel adventure late in 2019.
“When we started trying to get permits, we found out that the bathrooms were actually on Modz’s (Arcade) property. We had to go through boundary-line adjustments and dealt with a bunch of different organizations,” Barnhart said. “The City did site surveys and found the entire block was off. It drug on, went through different departments and then we had to get the approval of business owners.”
Around December 2019, just when Barnhart and her associates appeared to gain some traction toward making some improvements — the momentum was short-lived as COVID-19 hit in March.
“We had to put in a new fire-suppression system, and the contractor from Salt Lake (City) pulled out because of the virus. We had State Fire (DC Specialties) installed the new fire system around April. That cost more than $50,000 alone,” she said.
The fire-suppression upgrade was far from the only expense taken on, as The Underground was virtually gutted and given an exterior facelift and completely remodeled on the exterior as well.
“We wanted to give it a mining theme and pay tribute to a big part of the community. We’ve put in excess of $150,000 in improvements, all while not making a dime when this place was closed,” said Barnhart.
Of the improvements, the front wall was raised by 6-feet and the entrance was widened as well.
But one of the most unique additions was a set of angled beams that start from the outside edges and angle toward one another — extending 3-feet beyond the top of the building — yielding the appearance of a mill.
“Nevada (Advertising) Sign put the beams up just within the last month or so, mid-October,” she said. “We remodeled the front for about $50,000 and half of that came from the RDA (Redevelopment Agency) Storefront Improvement Reimbursement Program.”
Once inside, the bar was completely rebuilt — giving the bartenders a place to dance — the interior construction beginning around May or June.
“It will be like Coyote Ugly,” Barnhart said.
She was also thrilled to unveil the upgrade to the bathrooms — primarily the women’s.
“The bathrooms were disgusting. We gave them a real makeover, like a high-end hotel look,” she said. “The men’s bathroom was not as big of an upgrade, but it is still a big improvement from what it was.”
Other interesting pieces of décor include a set of false double-CONEX doors, old wood and faux rock walls.
Patrons of the nightclub will also be able to rent lockers to protect their belongings with a mine theme of “Lock Out, Tag Out."
The downstairs area of the old G Spot Bar was also changed drastically.
“We removed the pool tables and put in seating areas with couches and LED lights on the tables,” Barnhart said.
While music plays, the video for each song is also shown on a TV downstairs as well as on three TVs around the dancefloor — one which takes up an entire wall — and two TVs are open for viewing inside the main entrance.
Barnhart said the original flooring was kept intact but refinished, and drink rails were installed around the dance floor to prevent spills but still be in plain sight.
Specialty Drinks
Keeping with the mining motif, an entire menu of specialty drinks will be available.
Monikers include The Mother Lode, Fool’s Gold, The Whiz Bang, The Pay Streak, The Bullion, The Gold Digger and The Botox Blonde.
Food Options
A separate bar — The Tool Shed — will be used to serve the hungry, featuring common bar foods such as a pretzel bites and cheese, nachos, meat lover’s pizza, hotdogs, pepperoni pizza, cheese pizza and chips.
Opening
The Underground Night Club will open its doors for a soft opening — by invitation only — from 7-11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, the public welcomed after 11 p.m.
The nightclub’s grand opening will take place from 7 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, into Saturday, Nov. 14.
“This location was and will probably always be a bar, and it was a shame to see it just sitting here,” Barnhart said. “We’re excited to have people back in the building and, hopefully, everyone will like what we have done with the place.”
GALLERY: The Underground Nightclub
The Underground Nightclub
The Underground Nightclub bar
The Underground Nightclub CONEX doors
Wooden wall at The Underground Nightclub
The Underground Nightclub bar backdrop
The Underground Nightclub lockers
Women's bathroom at The Underground Nightclub
Men's bathroom at The Underground Nightclub
Downstairs seating area at The Underground Nightclub
Spiral staircase at The Underground Nightclub
The Tool Shed at The Underground Nightclub
Specialty drinks menu at The Underground Club
Food menu at The Underground Nightclub
Drink rails at The Underground Nightclub
