ELKO – The downtown area is likely to see some more changes, thanks to the Elko Redevelopment Agency and a couple of local business owners.
The RDA will meet May 21 to discuss the possibility of approving two applicants for the Storefront Improvement Program. Catherine Wines, owner of the Taber Building at 421 Railroad St., has applied for a matching grant of $7,445.64. Susan and John Wright, who own JM Capriola Co. at 500 Commercial St., have applied for $16,997.50, also a matching grant.
In 2008, the City of Elko created a redevelopment district with a plan to beautify downtown.
“The consultants told the city when we created the redevelopment area that if we had a two or three percent continued growth in our tax revenue we would be a very successful redevelopment area,” said city planner Cathy Laughlin.
At a recent city council meeting, Laughlin pointed out that the tax increment revenue was at $1.8 million.
If approved for a grant, Wines hopes to start work on removing part of the metal façade from the Taber Building.
“The building was built in 1919 by a guy named Errol James Taber,” said Wines. “He was a local attorney. He then became a district judge. He was a big part of the community. He was then put on the Nevada Supreme Court and he was still on the court when he died.”
According to Wines, Taber was the judge who presided over the trial of the last stage robbery that took place near Jarbidge. The trial was significant because a bloody handprint was used as forensic evidence.
One of the main reasons Wines wants to begin the project now is that the building is 100 years old. She intends to bring the building back to its original stateliness, a project that might take a couple of stages.
“I think [the front] is all stone or masonry and I will probably leave it natural,” she said.
Wines thinks the metal overlay on the lower half was first applied sometime in the 1950s. She eventually hopes to remove the upper metal and restore the original bay windows.
Wines bought the building in 2015. It houses R6STUDIO, Wines’ architectural business, the Elko County Art Club Gallery, Elko Barbershop and a number of small offices upstairs.
Wines has been involved with two other downtown business restoration projects, The Cowboy Gear Museum and Patray Assetts, both located on Commercial Street.
Capriola signs
“We are going to put in new signage,” said Susan Wright, co-owner of JM Capriola Co. “Capriola’s is the oldest western store in the state of Nevada, and what is more fitting than to implement the Nevada legacy of neon?”
The new signage will actually be LED made to resemble the original neon. According to Wright, this is much more economical but still has the same look.
The Wrights submitted bids from three contractors for their grant application. If their grant is approved they plan to use Nevada Advertising, a local business. The design process is in the works and will incorporate the history of the company.
“Our front design is going to incorporate our name along with the legacy of the Garcia bit and spur,” Wright said. “It’s also going to incorporate some retro Larry Butte artwork.”
The building was decorated with Larry Butte artwork painted on wood that has since been removed to preserve it.
“He drew decades of artwork for the store,” Wright said.
The Wrights applied for a grant through the same program two years ago to replace the front windows that had not been redone since the 1950s or ’60s, according to Wright. The stipulations of the program allow for reapplication after a certain length of time.
“We think this will brighten, support and update the look of downtown,” Wright said.
