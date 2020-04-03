Two named to Coldwell President's Circle

2 named to Coldwell President’s Circle
ELKO — Kathy Polkinghorne and Jill Wickens of Elko, Realtors with Coldwell Banker Excel, have been honored as members of Coldwell Banker Corporation’s International President’s Circle for 2019.
This distinguished membership was awarded to the top five percent of the 94,000 sales associates worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system.
Coldwell Banker Excel located at 700 Idaho St. in Elko and 114 Tonka Lane in Spring Creek, can be reached at 738-4078 and 738-9866 and can be viewed on the web at www.CBElko.com.
Coldwell Banker Excel has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker System for 28 years.
