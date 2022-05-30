Velazquez earns sales award

NextHome Inc. announced this month that Sandra Velazquez from NextHome Infinity Realty in Elko has received the Premier Sales Award, having sold 26 units with more than $3.5 million in volume in 2021.
Award winners were congratulated by James Dwiggins, chief executive officer of NextHome Inc.
“Every year, I have the great privilege of congratulating each award winner on their impeccable performance from the previous year. And while this year it is through a video instead of on the main stage during our annual conference, sharing these recognitions is even more rewarding,” he said. “Thank you for continuing to make a difference in the real estate industry, and in the lives of your communities.”
“NextHomies have always been much more than a real estate professional in their local communities. When your profession is to help others, that passion doesn’t stop at the end of a deal,” said Imran Poladi, vice president of NextHome Inc. “This past year, when each and every one of our communities experienced hurt and fear, our members stepped up to be a resource for their people. I’m overwhelmed with hopefulness that during a time of such negative circumstances, people were still able to reach the American Dream of homeownership thanks to hard-working, and caring, NextHome real estate professionals.”
Velazquez can be reached at 775.934.0139 or SandraVsellshomes@gmail.com.