ELKO — Coldwell Banker Algerio/Q-Team Realty is proud to announce and honored that one of its sales associates, Vicky Blair, has been recognized as one of the Top Coldwell Banker Agents Internationally, for 2018.
Vicky Blair ranked as the 171st Coldwell Banker Agent, out of more than 94,000 Coldwell Banker agents Internationally, in the “018 Individuals by Transaction Sides category.
“I would like to take the time to congratulate Vicky Blair on her success and thank all Coldwell Banker agents who work hard and strive to make Coldwell Banker successful. They are the ones who have established Coldwell Banker as the preeminent brand in real estate”, said Budge Huskey, President and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate.
Jim Winer, Broker/Owner of Coldwell Banker Algerio/Q-Team Realty stated, “to be one of the top Coldwell Banker agents across the world is just an amazing accomplishment. It show that those who wholeheartedly commit to serve their clients and to being full time professionals can build meaningful businesses and succeed beyond anyone’s expectations. Achieving this level of results is simply incredible.”
“It truly is an honor and I am grateful every day to serve the Elko County community for 28 years now. Thank you to all my clients and my amazing team that makes this award possible,” said Blair.
