ELKO – Walmart has temporarily closed its doors.
“We shut the power down to install new equipment around midnight,” said assistant manager Clinton Swisher. “Then we discovered the breaker was out.”
The plan, according to Swisher, was for the business to be back open by 5 a.m. today. Unfortunately, a replacement part was unavailable locally.
“We are waiting for a part from Salt Lake City,” Swisher said.
He said the store would be open later Monday or Tuesday.
“Just call the store and we will do what we can,” Swisher said.
Call 778-6778 for more information.
