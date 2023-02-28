ELKO – Nasty weather took a bite out of gambling in Wendover during the month of January, but Elko County casinos still ended up in the black.

Wendover casinos won $21.1 million, a 2.33% drop from January 2022. The bulk of gamblers come from the Salt Lake City area, and multiple snowstorms affected travel throughout the month.

Casinos in the remainder of Elko County, however, saw a 14.66% increase in business. Overall, the county was up 3% with a total win of $32.7 million.

Reno and North Lake Tahoe casinos also saw weather-related declines, but rebounding casinos in Las Vegas pushed statewide numbers to record levels at just over $1 billion. That’s an increase of 18% over last January, when revenue was down due to spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Statewide gaming revenue is up 4.8% for the fiscal year that began July 1.