NEW YORK (AP) — Dec. 24 stock market highlights:
Mindbody, up $14.11 to $35.83
The fitness software platform agreed to be bought by Vista Equity Partners for $1.9 billion.
Nissan, down 14 cents to $15.55
Nissan’s board of directors rejected a meeting with French automaker Renault, which owns a minority stake in the company.
Wells Fargo, down $1.52 to $43.60
Wells Fargo was among the six large banks called by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to try to reassure markets following last week’s plunge.
Johnson & Johnson, down $5.25 to $122.84
Johnson & Johnson continued to deal with the aftermath of news reports that it hid the existence of asbestos in its baby powder for decades.
Hess, down $5.06, to $36.43
Hess was among the biggest decliners in the energy sector, which fell sharply along with crude oil prices.
Newmont Mining, up $1.05 to $34.58
Newmont Mining shares were the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Monday, as gold prices rose more than 1 percent.
Macy’s, down 5 cents to $28.15
The department store’s stock rose as investors continued to react positively to this year’s holiday shopping season.
Campbell Soup, down $2.33 to $33.42
The company’s new CEO faced questions about his role at Pinnacle Foods after it was sold to ConAgra Foods.
