Casino Chips

CARSON CITY – Elko County casinos once again outpaced the growth rate of other casinos in the state, led by a 16.28 percent gain in West Wendover.

Local casinos won $26.8 million in August, up from $24 million last year. Casinos statewide saw a 4.3 percent increase with $952 million in revenue.

Board analyst Michael Lawton says it’s the third straight increase in the year-to-year comparison, after five months of decreases.

The state took in $50 million in percentage fees on the August 2019 figures. That’s up 6.9% from a year ago.

Lawton says the key drivers of the August numbers were sports pools and table games other than baccarat. That includes blackjack, craps and roulette.

Las Vegas Strip properties reported an 8.9% increase in overall winnings and Reno casinos reported a nearly 4.7% increase.

