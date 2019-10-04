CARSON CITY – Elko County casinos once again outpaced the growth rate of other casinos in the state, led by a 16.28 percent gain in West Wendover.
Local casinos won $26.8 million in August, up from $24 million last year. Casinos statewide saw a 4.3 percent increase with $952 million in revenue.
Board analyst Michael Lawton says it’s the third straight increase in the year-to-year comparison, after five months of decreases.
You have free articles remaining.
The state took in $50 million in percentage fees on the August 2019 figures. That’s up 6.9% from a year ago.
Lawton says the key drivers of the August numbers were sports pools and table games other than baccarat. That includes blackjack, craps and roulette.
Las Vegas Strip properties reported an 8.9% increase in overall winnings and Reno casinos reported a nearly 4.7% increase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.