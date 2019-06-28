ELKO – A new mobile vendor has hit the streets of Elko with something completely different. Boot, Scootin Brew is housed in a tiny, red wagon, a coffee shop on wheels.
Inside you will find Mary Spealman, barista extraordinaire, and everything needed to make a variety of coffee, lattes, frappes and smoothies.
Spealman’s dream business has been three years in the making.
“By trade I have been a truck driver and equipment operator for 35 years, “ said Spealman. “As I got older I realized how much of a toll it takes on a person and I thought, I kind of want to ‘slide into’ retirement.”
Spealman had helped a friend with her brick and mortar coffee shop and really enjoyed the work.
“I thought I would love to have a little mobile one so I could go wherever. I don’t want to just sit,” Spealman said. “So for three years I did nothing but talk about it.”
She finally “bit the brew” and started making her dream a reality.
Spealman began looking for a mobile unit to buy. The journey led her up to Montana to view one but it was not what she wanted. A friend finally sent her some information on a portable coffee wagon that was for sale in Sierra Vista, Ariz.
Brews Brothers Coffee is an Arizona roaster and coffee shop. The owners wanted to get out of the mobile business and focus just on their store.
“It’s where we get our coffee from,” Spealman said. “This is what we use for our house coffee and espresso. They are very particular about their beans and how they roast them.”
Spealman orders a fresh batch every week.
So far, Spealman has regularly been servicing the Osino area. She is located at the bus turnaround spot between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. This week, however, Elko City Council approved a place for her business in the vendor area near Elko City Park.
She sets up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday behind Northeastern Nevada Museum.
Spealman prides herself on running a personalized business.
“I’m not a chain,” she said. “I can add the extra flavor. With the caramel crème [blend] I add caramel to it. It’s more expensive but it adds a little more pop to everything.”
She can customize any drink and enjoys surprising people with a special taste.
Spealman is equipped to set up at almost any type of event. She has been setting up for rodeos and is open to other opportunities.
“I sell a lot of the iced drinks, the smoothies and the frappes,” she said. “The caramel crème is probably everybody’s favorite.”
Spealman is heading to Montana to a huckleberry festival in the near future. She has been experimenting with huckleberry-flavored drinks and will probably offer them locally when she returns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.