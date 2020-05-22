Worline helps donate $1,500 to senior center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO -- As communities across the country continue to face unprecedented circumstances in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Farmers Insurance is granting donations to nonprofits directly related to COVID-19 relief efforts, as nominated by Farmers agents and district managers across the country.

To offer support to his community, Farmers agent Cortney Worline nominated and secured a $1,500 grant for the Elko Senior Citizens Center Inc. to aid in relief efforts directly related to the current crisis.

“As a Farmers agent, it’s a privilege to be able to do my part in helping communities in which we live, work and play with the continued support from Farmers Insurance,” said Worline. “During these extraordinary times, I’m proud to help support a deserving nonprofit with a grant that will enable them to continue to rise to the challenge of battling this pandemic.”

The company said a key component of Worline’s years of training and experience is the commitment he feels for the community of Elko, which he serves on a daily basis.

The Worline Insurance Agency is open five days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office is accessible at 775-738-8079 and cworline@farmersagent.com.

