ELKO – Elko has a new, hip hangout dedicated to gamers, not the “gaming industry.”
“We have four events each week for “Magic: the Gathering,” XP Gaming co-owner Kyle Ashley said. “Magic” and “Dungeons and Dragons” are owned by the same company. We are sanctioned by them to hold the Magic tournaments.”
“Magic has been around for over 30 years,” co-owner Caleb Tapia said.
On Wednesdays the business hosts a league that lasts for four weeks. Friday Night Magic, an event designed by Wizards of the Coast, brings in crowds. Every other Saturday the café provides a special event called “Drafts.” On Sundays there is a game with prizes sent by Wizards of the Coast.
The owners plan to eventually set up events for Dungeons and Dragons once they establish a dedicated person just for that.
XP Gaming also has plenty of board games on hand. Families and groups come in to play. The owners are well versed in all they carry and can explain the rules to even the most novice player.
“We play board games all of the time,” Ashley said.
On Sunday mornings the business has a person who comes down to teach board game rules. They offer a new crash course each week.
“We also have Candyland for the younger kids because it’s easy to learn,” Ashley said.
The business opened May 5 and has since seen a near constant stream of patrons.
“The whole premise behind this has been to give people a place to sit down and play without being pressured to buy anything,” Tapia said.
“This is a fun place,” said high school student Dalton de Arrieta. “I love all of the games they lend out for free.”
The entire demo library at the shop is free to play, but many of the card games, like “Magic,” have to be purchased due to customization. The business does offer retail products for the games they have on hand. People who come to just “hang out” often find a new game they enjoy and purchase it to take home.
Eventually, the owners hope to expand the business to include retrofitted arcade machines to be used with small computers.
Both Ashley and Tapia admit to being “connoisseurs on the nerd spectrum.” They want to make sure that others know that this stigma is not necessarily a bad thing.
People into gaming are not out there doing drugs, explained Tapia, with a laugh.
Besides gaming, XP also offers food and drinks. The meat and cheese platter is a hit with the gamer crowd and others who stop in just for a bite to eat. Before opening the business the owners wanted to make sure they offered a signature food. They decided on the grilled cheese sandwich and the menu lists several takes on this classic combination. Players can also munch on sliders, pizza and other goodies while enjoying their playtime. The lounge sells a variety of drinks including coffee, beer and sodas.
“We partnered with Collective Coffee Roasters and they have been such an asset to us since the get-go,” Tapia said. “They gave us espresso training. We sell their beans here.”
The drive-up window for the cafe is the first one on the southern edge of Elko when commuters head in from Lamoille Highway for the workday.
“We are the first stop for coffee and the first stop for breakfast,” Tapia said.
Both Ashley and Tapia grew up in the Elko area and they realized the need for safe and fun entertainment for young people. They said parents feel good leaving their children at the café because there are always responsible adults around. Parents can call the shop if their children decide not to answer their phones.
“We want to encourage people to engage in play,” Tapia said. “While these guys are playing they are off their phones and engaging with you.”
He explained about cooperative games where members play against the game itself. This type of gaming fosters team building, according to Tapia and Ashley.
“I encourage this with families so much,” Tapia said.
The golden era of gaming started to surge in the Pacific Northwest over the last few years, emphasizing cooperative games. XP Gaming follows the mechanics of other established facilities.
Before opening the business, Ashley, Tapia and their other partner, Casey Parish, traveled to the Seattle area to check out operations like the one they wanted to open.
“We went up and checked out places,” Tapia explained about the look of the lounge. “We wanted people to not feel like they are in Elko anymore.”
