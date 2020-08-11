Zito Media acquires Satview in Elko

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Cable operator Satview Broadband has transferred its Elko franchise to Zito Media of Pennsylvania

Zito is a multi-state communications company that has the resources to further expand broadband in Elko, said an announcement from Satview.

“At the time we transferred our operations, Satview had already built out an extensive fiber optic network in Elko, including most of Idaho Street and covering parts of Spring Creek,” said Tariq Ahmad, president of Satview.

“We appreciate the opportunity to have served the residents and businesses of Elko for the last many years and are happy Zito Media has entered the Elko market. Zito is a multistate communications company, with capabilities to provide services which a community requires.”

The transfer of ownership took place in November.

Satview continues to serve Carlin and Wells, and recently installed fiber optic line in Wells.

