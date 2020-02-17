Buttigieg to be in SLC tonight, moved to bigger venue

SALT LAKE CITY — After presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg holds a town hall Monday afternoon in Elko, he will appear Monday evening in Salt Lake City but a larger venue had to be found.

The venue was first announced as The Complex, near the Gateway, but that has now been changed to The Union Event Center at 235 N. 500 West, according to a Gephardt Daily report posted Sunday.

The change was made because of “overwhelming interest,” according to the campaign’s event page.

Buttigieg’s event in Salt Lake City is scheduled at 7 p.m.

He will appear at Adobe Middle School in Elko at 2:30 p.m. today.

Buttigieg’s visit comes as Nevada’s Democratic caucus is underway. Early voting began last Saturday and the caucus is this Saturday at precinct locations throughout the state.

