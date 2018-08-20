Carlin Railroaders Football Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 24 Round Mountain 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 @ Virginia City 3 p.m.

Sept. 8 @ Smith Valley 1 p.m.

Sept. 14 Owyhee 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Independence 2 p.m.

Sept. 28 @ Eureka 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 Pahranagat Valley 6 p.m.

Oct.13 @ McDermitt 1 p.m.

Oct. 19 Wells 7 p.m.

