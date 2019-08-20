Carlin Volleyball Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 23 @ Round Mountain 4 p.m.

Aug. 30-31 @ Battle Mountain Tourney TBA

Sept. 6 @ Smith Valley 4 p.m.

Sept. 13 Wells 4 p.m.

Sept. 14 Owyhee noon

Sept. 18 @ Eureka 5 p.m.

Sept. 26 Round Mountain 4 p.m.

Sept. 27 Eureka 4 p.m.

Oct. 4 Jackpot 4 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Owyhee noon MST

Oct. 11 McDermitt (doubleheader) 3 p.m.

Oct. 18 @ Wells 4 p.m.

Oct. 24 @ Jackpot 5 p.m. MST

