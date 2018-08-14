LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cars were lining up to enter Yosemite National Park after smoke from a nearby wildfire closed its famed valley for nearly three weeks.
Among the first to enter the park Tuesday was Dutch tourist Gert Lammers, who said he felt lucky to get to see Yosemite after thousands of tourists had to cancel trips.
He said he didn’t mind the lingering smoke in the air and was looking forward to seeing some of the park’s iconic waterfalls and granite cliffs.
Park spokeswoman Jamie Richards said air quality had improved since Yosemite Valley was shut July 25 but visitors should still expect to see and smell some smoke.
Richards said the park was running limited services, with some campgrounds still closed and limited food services.
Meanwhile, at least nine homes and cabins in a historic district of Glacier National Park have been destroyed in a wildfire that raged through the Montana park’s busiest area and prompted the hasty evacuation of hundreds of visitors.
Park officials said Tuesday that the lost buildings include the so-called Big House at Kelly’s Camp, a resort developed early last century serving auto travelers along Glacier’s famous Going-to-the-Sun Road.
Glacier Conservancy Executive Director Doug Mitchell says it’s a “gut punch” to lose some of the park’s iconic buildings.
Firefighters managed to save several historic structures that caught fire. Among them was Lake McDonald Ranger station and the Wheeler Cabin, built by the family of former Montana U.S. Sen. Burton Wheeler.
The 4-square-mile is burning near other historic cabins and buildings around Lake McDonald.
