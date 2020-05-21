Casino workshop to cover safety for reopening

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada gambling regulators are calling casino companies to a workshop next week with health and safety officials aimed at sharpening rules for reopening the state’s shuttered gambling establishments.
With no opening date currently set, the session scheduled for Tuesday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board could help show when Gov. Steve Sisolak will lift his mid-March order that stopped gambling in Nevada and closed casinos to prevent groups from gathering and spreading coronavirus.
A control board statement said regulators will determine how reopening will occur and the governor will determine when.
The Democratic governor allowed a May 9 partial return of customers to restaurants, salons and other nonessential businesses. But he kept casinos, nightclubs, spas and gyms closed, along with indoor movie theaters, community centers, tattoo parlors, strip clubs and brothels.
Some Las Vegas resorts are taking reservations and aiming for a June 1 reopening — while warning customers that plans remained subject to change.
Three major Las Vegas casino companies announced that their employees will be tested for COVID-19 before returning to work.
MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Boyd Gaming have launched employee testing measures as businesses prepare to reopen, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
The University Medical Center will administer tests at the Las Vegas Convention Center, company officials said in a statement. Results are expected within 48 hours and the Southern Nevada Health District will conduct contact tracing for workers who test positive.
“The ability to safely reopen our properties has been our singular focus over the past several weeks,” MGM acting CEO Bill Hornbuckle said.
Depending on where employees work, testing may not be required.
MGM Resorts International has made the test voluntary for furloughed MGM employees and will offer it to other employees as they return to the company’s casino properties, beginning with Bellagio and New York-New-York.
Caesars Entertainment CEO Tony Rodio said his company’s employees must complete questionnaires to determine if they will be tested.
Boyd Gaming requires testing for all its employees in Nevada and is covering the cost, spokesman David Strow said.
State health officials on Thursday reported 7,255 positive cases of COVID-19 and 381 deaths.
