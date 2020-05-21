Casino workshop to cover safety for reopening

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada gambling regulators are calling casino companies to a workshop next week with health and safety officials aimed at sharpening rules for reopening the state’s shuttered gambling establishments.

With no opening date currently set, the session scheduled for Tuesday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board could help show when Gov. Steve Sisolak will lift his mid-March order that stopped gambling in Nevada and closed casinos to prevent groups from gathering and spreading coronavirus.

A control board statement said regulators will determine how reopening will occur and the governor will determine when.

The Democratic governor allowed a May 9 partial return of customers to restaurants, salons and other nonessential businesses. But he kept casinos, nightclubs, spas and gyms closed, along with indoor movie theaters, community centers, tattoo parlors, strip clubs and brothels.

Some Las Vegas resorts are taking reservations and aiming for a June 1 reopening — while warning customers that plans remained subject to change.

Three major Las Vegas casino companies announced that their employees will be tested for COVID-19 before returning to work.