It's a bit surprising that Richmond Reed Carradine — better known by his professional name of John Carradine — is just now getting his first Summer Under the Stars salute, considering how prolific he was over his career. He starred in well over 300 movies from the early 1930s to the late '80s (his death in 1988 at age 82 was likely the only thing that prevented him from continuing into the '90s), and he also appeared numerous times on television. But better late than never, and Carradine's Summer Under the Stars day is finally here, with a lineup that offers a chance to see this legendary character actor in action as he comfortably fits into roles in everything from John Ford Westerns and dramas like Stagecoach (1939), Drums Along the Mohawk (1939), Mary of Scotland (1936) and The Grapes of Wrath (1940) to sensationalistic wartime movies like Hitler's Madman (1943) and I Escaped From the Gestapo (1943), which is making its TCM premiere.