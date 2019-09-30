Community organizations, outdoor recreation businesses, state and local elected officials, and advocates in southern Nevada celebrated the third annual Public Lands Day at Mountain’s Edge Regional Park. Here are some of their comments:
Gov. Steve Sisolak: “Public Lands Day is an opportunity to come together to celebrate a landscape that contributes so much to the well-being of Nevadans. From the 87,000 jobs in our booming outdoors industry, to the 50,000 miles of off-highway vehicle trails, to the 3.6 million visitors to our state parks, recreation on public lands is essential to what makes Nevada great. I am happy to attend the 3rd Annual Public Lands Celebration to promote both public lands and our recently established Division of Outdoor Recreation, which will help us continue to develop our recreation economy in a sustainable and inclusive manner.”
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus: “In Nevada, we treasure our public lands and believe that they must be protected for future generations to enjoy. It is a point of pride that Nevada has the largest percentage of public lands of any state in the lower 48. I will continue to fight against shortsighted attempts to sell off our open spaces. We must conserve the critical habitats that our unique flora and fauna rely on and keep public lands in public hands.”
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones: “I could not be more proud to sponsor this year’s Public Lands Day celebration, right in the heart of District F. Mountain’s Edge Regional Park is a goregeous fixture of our community made possible because of federal funds from the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act, making today’s event not only a chance for families to get outdoors and enjoy our public lands, but also an opportunity to highlight the cooperation between federal, state, and local governments to keep our parks beautiful and open for business. As Commissioner, I will continue working to promote our outdoor recreation economy and keep our public lands public.”
Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton: “In my nearly 20 years of experience working as a waitress on the Strip, I had conversations with thousands of tourists, encouraging them to go out and see the rest of our beautiful state. I was proud to carry the bill that created the Office of Outdoor Recreation during the 2019 legislative session, which will enhance outdoor recreational amenities, conserve our state’s natural resources, and grow the outdoor tourism industry to bring in more revenue and jobs.”
