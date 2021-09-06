Centennial fair comes to a close

ELKO — On Monday fair participants cheered the last of the horse races, collected their prize money, enjoyed final bites of rich fair food, dusted off their boots and headed home after the big blowout weekend.

Volunteers and staff tidied up and sighed a collective sigh of relief with the satisfied feeling of a job well done. One hundred years of celebrating the Elko County Fair had come and gone.

Many success stories, both small and large, came from the community event.

There were 305 participants in Home Arts with a total of 1,829 entries. A total of $10,270 in prize money went home in the wallets and purses of many lucky contestants.

According to Katie Upshaw, Elko County Fair Board Member of Home Arts, the payout is subsidized heavily by community donations.

Upshaw said one of the most heart-warming entries was a collection of vegetables grown by Nevada Youth Training Center incarcerated boys. She said a supervisor called to ask if they could enter the food they grew in the center’s greenhouse. The entry won a Centennial ribbon and other awards.

“Some of these boys have never won anything,” said Upshaw. “There was this one person who took an interest in them.”