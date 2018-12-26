ELKO -- As the Christmas snow fell, Underdog Street Ministries served dinner to 50 members of the Elko Community.
“This is our fifth year serving Christmas dinner,” Underdog founder Kimberly Clements said. “But we did Thanksgiving dinners for several years before that.”
Clements said this year’s gathering was smaller.
“We used the VFW post in past years, but we didn’t feel we had the space at our new location. We also didn’t put up fliers or advertise this year, and we weren’t on the radio.”
Underdog hosted twice-weekly lunches for the homeless for several months at the Train Park in the downtown parking corridor, near the Centennial Tower.
“We were just going to quit,” Clements said. “We had no building, nowhere to go. But somebody saw our plea on Facebook, and messaged us and said, ‘We have an available garage.’ We said, ‘Absolutely’!”
Since July Underdog has served the community at Fix Auto, next to the Fifth Street Bridge. Their Christmas dinner packed the garage with four large dining tables and a counter full of winter gear for the homeless, including coats and gloves, tents, sleeping bags and propane tanks.
“We want to thank the Creche Exhibit for collecting coats and sleeping bags for us,” Clements said. “The 4H Club made gift bags for us, which included gift cards. Century 21 Real Estate donated tents, sleeping bags, and cash. And we’re always grateful to Scott and Nita Cummins for their help.”
“First Presbyterian Church donated our dinner,” Clements said. “They always donate out Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.”
And in the true spirit of Christmas, “some stranger” showed up to donate a box of winter supplies.
“I never saw them before,” Clements said. “They showed up after we opened, and only stayed long enough to drop off their box.”
“We would like to rent a hall next year,” Clements said. “There’s nothing else going on. We want to hold a community dinner, for people without family, as well as people without homes.”
Underdog Street Ministry hosts free lunches Sundays at noon and Fridays at 5 p.m. at Fix Auto, 433 S. Fifth St.
