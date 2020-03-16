City of Reno orders all non-essential businesses to close beginning Tuesday

The City of Reno has ordered all non-essential businesses, including restaurants and bars, to begin closing Tuesday until April 5 in an effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. With the announcement, Reno became the first jurisdiction to announce the mandatory shutdown of businesses, placing more pressure on Las Vegas to do the same.
At a press conference, Mayor Hillary Schieve said the decision came at the advice of the Washoe County Health District, which she said believes closures are “essential to do right now.”
The city is asking businesses to work toward a goal of closing by Friday at 5 p.m. The closures are mandatory, and they could be enforced by the city, Police Chief Jason Soto said.
“Everyone needs to do all they can right now,” Schieve told reporters. “We are under some strict timelines when it comes to this virus. That’s why we are taking the measures that we are. We are doing this to save lives. I think everyone needs to understand that first and foremost that we are doing this to save lives. If that’s not enough, I don’t know what is. I don’t.”
Essential businesses, including doctor’s offices, gas stations and grocery stores, will be allowed to remain open. Schieve said restaurants could remain open for to-go orders and drive-thru pickups. The closure of restaurants would include college campuses, but campuses could remain open to regular business.
In a statement released after the press conference, a city spokesperson said that casinos could continue operating under guidelines from the Gaming Control Board. Restaurants and bars within the casinos are being ordered to close.
Ann Silver, CEO of the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce, said she was torn when she heard the news because “the intent is very pure and sincere” but the fallout could be “astronomical.”
“It is tragic in terms of the impact on small businesses that are desperate to stay alive,” Silver said.
Many small businesses cannot weather a closure if it extends for months, she said. She also wanted further detail about what types of businesses beyond those explicitly mentioned would be subject to the order.
Reno officials had originally planned to introduce the closures gradually, requesting that non-essential businesses close. But they decided to make the order mandatory to follow the Washoe County Health District’s recommendations.
“They know the data,” Schieve said. “They know what we’re facing.”
Washoe County and the city of Sparks have not yet issued similar orders. Schieve said she spoke to Sparks Mayor Ron Smith before the announcement and that he was supportive.
Responding to a tweet Tuesday afternoon, the city of Sparks said that its “managers are in meetings and we are working closely with our regional partners to determine the best approach while following the recommendations by the @WashoeHealth and the CDC.”
Schieve said the decision was challenging, especially in a state like Nevada, where hospitality businesses often operate around-the-clock and employ a large percentage of the workforce.
“This is hard,” she said. “We’re not used to this. For a lot of us across the state, this is really challenging because we can go anywhere at any time of day, night and find just about anything you want here in Nevada. For us, to be restricted is even that much more challenging.”
The leader of Northern Nevada’s top economic development agency wasn’t surprised by the decision, but he also didn’t sugarcoat the financial toll it will wreak.
“Most small businesses, especially in the retail space, are in for some rough days,” said Mike Kazmierski, chief executive officer of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada.
Even so, Kazmierki said the region has a “vibrant economy” and should be able to weather this significant, albeit unexpected, situation in the long term. He said a company considering a relocation to the Reno area is still planning a visit this week.
There are currently nine confirmed cases of coronavirus in Washoe County, where officials have noted the occurrence of community spread. The Southern Nevada Health District has confirmed 35 cases but has yet to make a recommendation about the closure of bars and restaurants.
At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Michael Johnson, a community health director for the health district, said an action could be likely but that it would be the governor’s decision to make.
Las Vegas city spokesman Jace Radke said late Monday that the city continues to monitor the situation but that Mayor Carolyn Goodman was “not considering a business shut down at this time.”
In an email she sent to the “city family” on Monday, she expressed confidence that “our great scientists and medical professionals are working diligently on solutions which shall in time, prevail.”
“As we assess the strange situation in which we are living at this time and with the day-to-day plans being dictated by others who are in positions of greater authority, please be assured that we in the City, too, are ever-vigilant in a time-sensitive manner, are being extremely cautious but are not being blinded by the fear and panic that is resulting,” she said. “Now, we must continue to rely on each other to remain calm, wise, and be diligent bearers of what Las Vegas has come to be. This is our City, our home, our future, and one-by-one, all together, we will overcome.”