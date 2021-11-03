City wins grant for Angel Park exercise area

ELKO – An outdoor fitness area at Angel Park could be ready for public use by the fall of 2022, now that Elko City Council has accepted a $50,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign and has agreed to provide a local $90,000 match.

“Hopefully, we will complete the project in September to be open to the public and let them use it,” said James Wiley, the city’s parks and recreation director.

A council resolution states that the city also will “secure supplemental funding as needed through community sponsors” for the project and “commit to construction and launch of the outdoor Fitness Court by the end of calendar year 2022.”

The court and exercise equipment will be open and free to everyone.

Wiley said the original estimated cost for the exercise equipment was $140,000, but the $50,000 grant is a “credit to the overall price,” so the city will pay $90,000. “We will put in the purchase order in December, and it will ship in January.”

He said the “good news is that we have $100,000 budgeted today, so we will have $10,000 to carry over,” he told the council on Oct. 26.

The $10,000 can go toward additional costs that may be required in the next fiscal year and community donations.

Wiley said the project will sit on a 38-foot by 38-foot orange concrete slab that could cost as much as $20,000. Another $25,000 will be needed for a contractor’s installation of the exercise equipment. That equipment would include monkey bars for any age, parallel bars, steps, and balancing equipment.

Also, $35,000 will be needed for landscaping, and the Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board will be asked to come up with a design for the wall at the park. The wall cost is estimated at $8,500. The design must be submitted by next June, Wiley said.

“I know you have enthusiastic volunteers” that have been pushing for the project, said Mayor Reece Keener, who praised local resident and health professional Courtney Nalivka for her initial idea to pursue the Fitness Court.

Councilman Clair Norris said “it will be a great project” that will help improve the area around Angel Park.

Riley said the National Fitness Campaign will provide training on the equipment to city staff and volunteers, and the plan is to have volunteers at the park to help people use the equipment.

The fitness area will be on West Sage Street where a tennis court used to be located.

The project will be part of the National Fitness Campaign’s 2020 initiative to install and activate outdoor Fitness Courts in 200 cities and schools across the country. The $50,000 grant to Elko comes through the NFC’s grant committee and statewide partners.

