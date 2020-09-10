× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

July 14, 1955—September 4, 2020

Our Beloved Mother Clara Romero passed away on September 4, 2020. She loved her family, friends and lived her life to the fullest.

She was born in Greenriver, Utah to Daffodil Martin and Linda St. John on July 14, 1955. Clara is survided by her sons, Andrew, Dwayne, Pete and Paul (Jaclynn); grandchildren, Aumonique, Jacob, Melanie, Pete, Jadyn, Adrian and Chelsea; goddaugher, Cassandra; brothers, Lorenzo and Rick; sisters, Teresa, Lorraine, and Cindy; nieces and nephews. She is Preceded by her late husband Pete.

Clara willl be greatly missed. Your love, support and prayers have been appreciated, Catholic mass will be celebrated Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:30 followed by a potluck celebration of life at their residence.

