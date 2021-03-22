College honor recipients

Dixie State honors

ST. GEORGE, Utah -- In a display of academic achievement, 32% of full-time Dixie State University students earned President's and Dean's List recognition for the Fall 2020 semester.

The following were among the 2,378 students included on the honor roll for the Fall 2020 semester: Cynthia Bautista of Jackpot; Alec Wall and Sydney Allen of Elko; Julianne Wright of Wells; Eric Cerna, Sigifredo Luna and Lilia Lopez of West Wendover; and Grace Pepiot of Spring Creek

Eastern Oregon Dean’s List

LA GRANDE, Ore. -- Eastern Oregon University named 564 students to the Dean's List for the 2020 fall term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.

Xzavier Edson and Kaitlyn McLeod of Spring Creek earned this distinction.