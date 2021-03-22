College honor recipients

Dixie State honors
ST. GEORGE, Utah -- In a display of academic achievement, 32% of full-time Dixie State University students earned President's and Dean's List recognition for the Fall 2020 semester.
The following were among the 2,378 students included on the honor roll for the Fall 2020 semester: Cynthia Bautista of Jackpot; Alec Wall and Sydney Allen of Elko; Julianne Wright of Wells; Eric Cerna, Sigifredo Luna and Lilia Lopez of West Wendover; and Grace Pepiot of Spring Creek
Dixie State University is a premier open, inclusive, comprehensive, and polytechnic teaching institution that was built upon a rich tradition of determination and generosity that is still embraced by the campus community today.
Eastern Oregon Dean’s List
LA GRANDE, Ore. -- Eastern Oregon University named 564 students to the Dean's List for the 2020 fall term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
Xzavier Edson and Kaitlyn McLeod of Spring Creek earned this distinction.
Designated Oregon's Rural University, EOU offers high-quality liberal arts and professional programs. EOU powers educational, cultural and economic growth throughout rural Oregon, and provides the best value of any university in the state.
Coastal Carolina University
CONWAY, South Carolin – A total of 930 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the President's List for the Fall 2020 semester. That's 10% of the student body with a 4.0 GPA for the fall semester
The list includes MacKenna Higgins, a Biology major from Elko.
Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List
MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The following student has been named to the 2020 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities:
Hayden Binger of Spring Creek, a Junior in the College of Sci and Engineering.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.