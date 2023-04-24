RENO – The College of Engineering announces its on-campus summer camps for middle and high school students. Designed to inspire the next generation of STEM enthusiasts, the camps offer high-quality instruction, focused-learning time, teambuilding, breaks and social interaction. Students ages 12 to 17 are eligible to sign up for an array of programs through the University of Nevada.

“Our engineering camps give participants the opportunity to gain more understanding of the world around them,” Samantha Bickert, K-12 outreach coordinator for the College of Engineering, said. “Engineering is everywhere: from the roads we drive on to the medicine we take to the technology we use. Our camps will increase participants’ knowledge of the tasks that engineers face on a daily basis as well as different careers in engineering.”

Two camps are available for ages 12 to 14: Engineering Everywhere and Engineering Adventures. Three camps are available for ages 15 to 17: Computer Science and Engineering; Mechanical Engineering; and Engineering Exploration. Each camp will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. during the following dates:

• Engineering Everywhere: June 19-23 and July 17-21 ($380)

• Computer Science and Engineering: June 26-30 ($380)

• Engineering Adventures: July 10-14 ($480)

• Mechanical Engineering: July 17-21 ($380)

• Engineering Exploration: July 24-28 ($380)

Camps are designed to offer fun and interactive ways to fuel a child’s passion for engineering through hands-on lessons, discussions and short lectures. The high-quality curriculum is delivered by the University’s engineering faculty and students as well as engineering professionals from the community. To register online, visit unr.edu/engineering/k-12/camps.