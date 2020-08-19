Colorado company agrees to $7M cleanup of former Alaska mine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Colorado company agreed to a $7 million cleanup plan for Alaska’s only uranium mine, which has left radioactive waste in the Tongass National Forest.

Newmont Corp. is expected to fill the former Ross-Adams Mine in the Prince of Wales Island area, CoastAlaska reported.

A plan has been in the works for decades to close and clean the open pit mine area on the slopes of Bokan Mountain at the head of Kendrick Bay.

The remote area is used by residents for fishing halibut and other activities, said Eric Rhodes of the Organized Village of Kasaan, who oversees the tribe’s efforts to reduce pollution.

“It is a highly used area and precious and protected for a reason,” Rhodes said.

The federal government commissioned aerial surveys in the 1950s to find uranium deposits throughout Alaska to fuel the nation’s atomic reactors and build nuclear weapons. The open pit mine was developed in 1957 and changed hands several times before closing permanently in 1971.

Some of the old equipment and structures need to be dismantled and transported off the island, said Linda Riddle of the U.S. Forest Service.