Commentary: 100 years of woman suffrage: What difference has it made?

“Resolved, that it is the duty of women of this country to secure to themselves their sacred right to the elective franchise.”

In 1848, Elizabeth Cady Stanton insisted that the Seneca Falls women’s rights convention approve this resolution. But woman suffrage was such an outlandish idea then that the resolution barely passed. After 100 years of most women being eligible to vote, have any of the predictions of the suffragists or anti-suffragists come true?

At first, suffragists argued that giving women the ballot was only fair. As one male suffragist observed, a country where women could not vote should be called a “manocracy,” not a democracy. Anti-suffragists, though, argued that the male head of the household should cast the vote for his entire family, and any woman who could not convince her husband to vote as she wanted was not worthy of the ballot.

When the fairness argument proved ineffective, suffragists formulated the “social housekeeping” argument. Women in the 19th century were considered morally superior to men. Since their chief duty in life was bearing and caring for children, love and service were natural feminine traits, traits that government needed. So women should be able to vote because their moral superiority would enable them to clean up politics and create a more moral society.