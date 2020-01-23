Commentary: 'A beautiful cycle of charity'

The Utah governor admits that compassion is not infinite; that there is a “logical limit” to how many newcomers any state can absorb. But this is a vast and booming country, and he speaks the truth when he says that “we are far from reaching that limit.”

Herbert is not alone. In Tennessee, Republican Gov. Bill Lee ignored the protests of legislative leaders and encouraged more refugees by saying, “The United States and Tennessee have always been, since the very founding of our nation, a shining beacon of freedom and opportunity for the persecuted and oppressed, particularly those suffering religious persecution.”

In North Dakota’s Burleigh County, a move to bar refugees drew an overflow crowd of more than 200 to a middle school auditorium. NPR quoted Tresor Mugwaneza, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who told the county commissioners, “We are not in this country just to take your government money; in fact, we are here to work and be successful in life, just like everyone else here.”

The commissioners voted 3 to 2 to accept more refugees. Commissioner Jerry Woodcox, who joined the majority, explained, “When you see the success of the refugees that have been here for 20 years, and it’s been a long-term program that’s done an excellent job, I was convinced that that was what we were going to be doing.”