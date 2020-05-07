Commentary: A position of impossibility

Biden has often been accused of touching women in uncomfortable ways, but even Republicans like Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, an ardent Trump acolyte, say sexual assault is not in his nature.

“I’ve known Joe Biden for years,” Graham said on Fox News. “I’ve traveled the world with him. I’ve never seen him do anything untoward toward a woman, I’ve never heard anything about him being inappropriate.”

While some Trump supporters are already trying to use the Reade story to cripple Biden, they have to be careful. Do they really want to make sexual misconduct a prominent election issue, when the president himself has boasted on tape about his predatory conquests, paid off mistresses with hush money and been plausibly accused of assaulting numerous women?

We don’t know yet whether Reade’s story will turn out to be a pivotal chapter or a forgotten footnote in the 2020 election. We do know that Biden and Trump are both deeply flawed candidates. But politics is not about perfection. It’s about making a comparative choice between real-world alternatives.

The Democrats’ chances could well depend on enough women following the reasoning of Lucy Flores, a former Nevada lawmaker who accused Biden of kissing and touching her at a 2014 campaign event. “That’s what makes this so difficult,” she told the Times. “We acknowledge that this is a position of impossibility for so many women, and yet so many of us are willing to do the right thing — as in, we’ll vote for him despite this.”

