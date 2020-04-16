Commentary: A test of our democracy

And yet Trump is at it again, telling a White House briefing that “mail ballots are very dangerous for this country because of cheaters.” That’s totally false, but it’s also not the real reason for his opposition to mail-in ballots. And everyone knows it.

After thwarting efforts by congressional Democrats to expand mail-in voting in the economic stimulus package, Trump admitted to Fox News: “They had levels of voting that, if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”

There it is, folks: the vicious, unvarnished truth. Republicans want to stop people who disagree with them from voting. Suppression is their strategy, and the “massive disenfranchisement” Justice Ginsburg warned about is their goal. Instead of trying to win over nonwhite voters, they’re ruthlessly winnowing them out of the pool.

To be completely fair, election experts agree that mail-in ballots are more subject to fraud than in-person voting. In 2018, a congressional election in North Carolina was overturned after a Republican operative tried to corrupt the process. But five states already have mail-in systems, and have developed anti-fraud strategies — from ballot tracking to prepaid envelopes and ballot drop boxes — that work extremely well.

Holder is right: The coming election will be “a test of our democracy.” Wisconsin voters met that challenge by defying Republican efforts to impede their voting. This year, the best way to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage is for more voters in more states to follow their example.

