Commentary: Biden overlooks real climate change moral crisis in debate

Yet, we are spending almost twenty-times more trying to stop phenomena that might someday happen than we are on helping real people today. The San Francisco-based Climate Policy Initiative demonstrated in their November 2019 report that, of the average annual global climate finance expenditures of over one-half trillion dollars over the two-year period of 2017/2018, only five percent of it went solely to adaptation. Almost all the rest went to trying to stop climate change that might someday happen.

This is immoral, effectively valuing the lives of people yet to be born who may someday be affected by climate change more than those in need today. It is also in direct contradiction to the approach agreed to in Copenhagen where participants at the 2009 United Nations climate conference committed to a 50-50 funding split between adaptation and mitigation.

A good example of sensible adaptation is burying cables underground. The New York Times published a letter to the editor from a Manhattan-based lawyer who explained that, even in the middle of Hurricane Sandy, he had uninterrupted Internet, telephone and electric power because all of his cables were buried underground.