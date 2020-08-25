Commentary: Biden's working-class appeal

During the Irish Potato Famine from 1845 to 1849, England sent soldiers to guard ships exporting food from Irish farms while the native population starved or emigrated. More than a million died.

Feeding them, it was believed, would compromise their work ethic.

Americans back then reacted to the Irish diaspora pretty much the same way hard-core Trumpists have reacted to Spanish-speaking migrants along the Mexican border: with contempt and fear. The anti-immigrant party of the 1850s called itself the “Know-Nothings.”

I can’t think why Boss Trump hasn’t adopted it for his own followers.

Anyway, my father didn’t know a whole lot of history. He wouldn’t have known 18th-century Irish patriot Wolfe Tone from Wolf Blitzer. If he’d ever heard of Michael Collins, William Butler Yeats or James Joyce, he never mentioned it. But he carried all that ethnic memory, all that “Irish Need Not Apply” stuff at his core, an FDR/JFK Democrat in his politics — for the working stiff all the way.

It’s possible that Ronald Reagan seduced him late in life, but I can’t be sure. It wasn’t anything we talked about. But his fundamental outlook never changed.