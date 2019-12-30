Commentary: Change is coming to steadfast New Hampshire

These changes are more than the fact that state game wardens no longer pay a 25-cent bounty for each porcupine nose — the notion of counting noses has an entirely different meaning at primary time — or the fact that the shoe, textile and wood-product industries that dominated the state’s economy in 1850 disappeared more than a half century ago. The late Hugh Gregg, who served between 1953 and 1955, once told me, in a reference to his years as governor: “The economy back then was a lot like the way it had been a century earlier. There was no new industry. The state was pretty remote. Auto travel was very difficult.”

None of that is true today. Nor are the cultural characteristics of the state. Only a committed nostalgist knows that Claremont, on the Connecticut, once had an opera house and a Roseland dance hall where Tommy Dorsey played regularly. Mr. Dorsey, whose signature tune was “I’m Getting Sentimental Over You,” died 26 years before Pete Buttigieg was born.