When presidential hopeful Eric Swalwell recently unveiled his sweeping gun control agenda, the California Democrat set off alarms across the Second Amendment landscape, reinforcing gun owner conclusions not only about his anti-gun extremism, but also their impressions about all the other candidates.
Not a single one of Swalwell’s competitors criticized his proposals, which include bans on so-called “assault weapons” with criminal prosecution and jail time for those who do not comply. He would require federal licensing of gun owners, limit possession of ammunition, and mandate training and testing tantamount to a “literacy test.” In short, the Second Amendment right becomes a government-regulated privilege.
It is a monumental irony. While Democrat candidates are essentially preaching public disarmament, their proposals are pushing alarmed citizens to gun stores, many for the first time in their lives. The surest way to expand gun ownership and sell more guns is to tell American citizens that looming on the horizon is a plot to destroy their rights and take away their guns.
With nearly two-dozen Democrat candidates all supporting increased levels of invasive gun control – not “gun reforms” or “gun safety measures” as the gun prohibition lobby describes their crusade to erase Second Amendment rights – they are actually prompting behavior they want to discourage.
Current front-runner Joe Biden, among others, wants a federal licensing system creating a national database of gun owners. He’s also pushing some sort of “smart gun” idea requiring “fingerprint-locked” guns that would be useless in many self-defense situations.
Bernie Sanders launched a rant during a recent speech in San Jose, promising to pass “common-sense gun safety legislation” which translates to restrictive gun control without a hint of “common sense.” Sanders takes the soft approach, trying to disguise prohibitive gun restrictions by avoiding specifics.
It all boils down to the same thing: Eroding a fundamental right for honest citizens while accomplishing nothing to reduce violent crime. Deep in their hearts, every Democrat candidate knows it.So, while Democrat candidates don’t really want people to have guns, the people are stocking up. The candidates can blame their own anti-rights rhetoric.
Ultimately, whichever Democrat emerges as the party’s 2020 nominee, that person will have to face the reality that all these guns they want to prevent people from having will already be in their possession, and they will not likely give them up.
